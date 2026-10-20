Samsung Vs LG: Which Brand Makes The Better Smart TV? Here's What The Experts Say

If you're in the market to get a new television, two brands you're likely looking at are LG and Samsung. The two brands sit atop Consumer Reports' ranking of every major TV brand, and the Samsung QN65S90F is CR's top TV to buy in 2026. They both offer a wide variety of TV technologies in a bunch of different sizes, and depending on the model, they can often fit many different people's budgets. While a TV's visual specs often get debated when choosing a new TV — and it's obviously a crucial consideration — one of the more underrated factors is how well it functions as a smart TV.

It's rare to come across a new TV from a big brand that isn't a smart TV. Some people would rather use a streaming device for their smart TV functionality, but others just want to rely on what the TV itself has to offer. Every brand has its own operating system and features, and while there's ultimately a lot of crossover in what they're able to do, experts have plenty of opinions on which brand has the superior smart TV functionality, however small the difference between them may be. Here, we're going to look at what Samsung and LG have to offer on that front. Both of them have generally well-liked smart TV operating systems, but experts have views on everything ranging from the design layout of their respective home and settings pages to the voice assistant capabilities to visual settings that can affect certain smart TV features.