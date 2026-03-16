How To Calibrate Your Smart TV Without The Need For Fancy Tools
Buying a new Smart TV packed with features in a store can be tricky. That's especially true if you're looking at a display model for reference. The picture you're seeing may or may not actually represent what you'll get with the model you choose to buy. It's all about calibrating your TV to get the best possible quality when you get it home, and you don't have to use any tools to make that happen.
Start with picture presets that naturally balance out the levels. This includes Cinema, Filmmaker, or Movie, and not Dynamic, Standard, or Vivid. That's because the latter often exaggerate color and contrast. Once you select your preferred preset, you can then take steps to increase your TV's image quality. Adjust the brightness to see detail, hit the contrast to set highlights for a bright picture, then tweak your color and tint to look natural. Check the color temperature, as a warm setting will give you more realistic tones. Decrease the sharpness to help cut down on unnatural edges.
For a richer viewing experience, you can also adjust other picture settings as well, including HDMI Black Levels. This setting should match your source device, like Apple TV, Xbox, or Blu-ray player. Dynamic Contrast can be switched off to avoid uneven color blocks, and Local Dimming allows you to test how the TV handles dark scenes. Motion Smoothing can be on or off, depending on your preference, and Noise Reduction isn't needed unless your content has been compressed.
Smart TV calibration options
When checking the settings to get the most out of your Smart TV, you may not see all the specific calibration modes you're looking for. If that's the case, and you just can't seem to get your picture the way you want it, refer to your owner's manual. There should be some helpful information about your model's specific picture settings, which could help you make the adjustments you want. Or, you can always visit the manufacturer's website.
But if you prefer using calibration tools instead of doing the work yourself, you do have some options. As an example, the THX Tune-Up app gives you some visual patterns and step-by-step information on how to adjust brightness, contrast, color, and tint, right on your TV screen. Some manufacturers even have model-specific calibration available in branded apps, like Samsung's SmartThings app. Other brands have similar tools for certain models, and most, if not all, of these options are free.
There are some paid professional calibration tools available, but they may not be very cost-effective, depending on how much you paid for your Smart TV. For example, Calman Home is calibration software designed for specific TV brands, and the LG-compatible version costs about $199. The system works by using a computer and compatible hardware to measure your TV's picture performance, then gives you calibration options and picture modes to improve accuracy.