Is The Honda EU3000iS 3000-Watt Generator Powerful Enough To Act As A Home Backup?
As the winter months approach, some people are likely thinking ahead to the possibility of bad weather in their area. After all, ice and snow can lead to power outages, which is when installing a Honda home generator could come in handy. But in terms of acting as a true home backup, Honda's EU3000iS 3000-Watt Generator can only do the work up to a certain point.
The generator produces 120V power, with a maximum AC output of 3,000W and a continuous output rated at 2,800W. It can power a variety of appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, and blender. It can also power electronic devices like a TV, computer, a hair dryer, and even garage doors. When it comes to utilities, the generator can run incandescent lights, a furnace fan, and an air conditioner. But the generator's max output and continuous output limits the number of items that can be powered together.
The generator also has some limitations in terms of the appliances and devices you're connecting to it. For example, it can only power an air conditioner up to 13,500 BTU, which puts it in the range of a typical RV unit. Additionally, Honda specifies that the refrigerator or freezer you use should be classified as Energy Star. It's important to decide if the 3000iS will be able to handle the specific needs of your home before spending the MSRP of $2,399.
Managing your home's power needs with the Honda EU3000iS
While the Honda EU3000iS 3000-Watt power generator is limited to how many devices it can run at once, this may not be a dealbreaker for some households. For example, if you power five lights with a combined output of 300W, along with a TV at 300W, a refrigerator at 200W, and a furnace at 600W, then you have a running load of 1,400W. This is half of the generator's continuous output.
But add in an appliance like a microwave rated at 1,600W, and suddenly you've gone beyond the 3000iS's capability. This is where you would need to decide how many appliances and devices you need at one time, and if you can alternate from one to another. Additionally, not every appliance or electronic device may be rated the same as the examples presented here, which means you may need to adjust the continuous load before adding any other elements to the mix.
However, there is another factor to consider when using the Honda EU3000iS generator: the starting wattage. For example, a refrigerator with a continuous output of 200W may have a starting wattage of 1,600W. This means that if you try connecting it along with a furnace with the same starting wattage at the same time, you've already gone past what the generator can handle. Because of this, Honda recommends staggering the number of appliances and devices you plug in, so the generator can safely handle the load.