Honda Vs. Yamaha Generators: How Do They Compare In Price & Power?

When choosing a generator, consider what you'll be powering, and in what circumstances. For instance, a portable unit designed to run small electronics or an RV air conditioner, will offer far different capabilities than a generator made for construction tools.

In terms of the amount of power you'll need, it's vital to consider not just the Watts needed for running each item, but also how many Watts are required when powering on the device, appliance, or tool. For example, the average laptop will use around 200 Watts, and requires 200 Watts upon startup. However, a halogen light might use 250 Watts of running consumption, but draw as much as 500 Watts when first turned on.

Not only will you need to consider your energy requirements, but also other factors such as operation noise. Both Honda and Yamaha provide equally quiet inverter generators, making either brand ideal for outdoor recreation scenarios. However, you'll need to know how to safely hook up your RV to a generator.

Overall, while Yamaha is a major industry player in the world of generators, Honda continues to lead in more total market share for portable units. If your primary concern is budget, Yamaha is typically the more economical option. However, in terms of online review scores and popularity, Honda has the edge over Yamaha. In fact, Honda made our list of the best portable generators you can buy in 2024, ranked by consumer reports.