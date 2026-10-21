Should You Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades To A Razor Edge?

Just like any other outdoor equipment, a lawn mower needs regular maintenance to work properly, even if you have one of the best lawn mower models. The blades must be sharp enough to cut grass cleanly, but sharper doesn't automatically mean better. You'll need to find a good balance, but you don't need to sharpen lawn mower blades to a razor edge.

The reason you don't want a razor-sharp edge is that the blades will chip. That kind of edge tends to fold over, which can notch and dent the blade, especially if it hits dirt or tiny rocks. This can also lead to dull blades and repeated sharpening, eventually shortening their life. As such, it will be prudent to learn how to optimally and safely sharpen your lawn mower blades. Though the blades should be sharp, it ought to be safe to touch the blade with your hand without risk of being cut; about a thickness of 0.030 to 0.045 inches.

When you sharpen, make sure you use hand and eye protection. Also, disconnect the power to the mower — unplug it or remove the battery to prevent any accidental starts. Additionally, remove and clean the blades first to remove any debris.