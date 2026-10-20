Which CPUs Offer PlayStation 5 Pro-Level Performance?

There was a time not so long ago that one could build a mid-range PC that targeted similar performance to the PlayStation 5 Pro, and it could be done at a price fairly close to the original MSRP of the PlayStation 5 Pro when it was revealed. Those halcyon days are long gone, as we continue to endure the global memory shortage that has sent the price of RAM – once a predictable and low cost commodity – spiraling out of control since 2025. These days, the price floor of a mid-range PC has gone up considerably, and building one at anything remotely affordable is an exercise in patience for even the most astute bargain hound.

Consoles have also seen a number of painful and unprecedented price hikes, to the point where it's become laughable – the PlayStation 5 Pro has gone from $699 to $899, making it the priciest console on the market. But if you're looking for a CPU that offers PlayStation 5 Pro-level performance, there are few that fit the bill. When comparing PC parts to console parts, it's never a 1:1 match. Despite similar specs on paper, direct comparisons never tell the whole story because of key differences that mean PC and console hardware don't perfectly translate to one another.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is a mid-generation refresh for the console, which brings a more potent semi-custom SoC courtesy of AMD. The headlining feature is the increased Compute Units (CUs) in the GPU – going from 36 to 60 CUs. The GPU is still based on AMD's RDNA 2 (6000-series) architecture, but does pull some features from the RDNA 3 architecture, such as enhanced ray tracing. The CPU remains largely unchanged, minus a new higher frequency mode capped at 3.85 GHz.