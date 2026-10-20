Why Some Ocean Buoys Float Below The Water Surface Instead Of On It

There are a number of ways that information is conveyed on the water, from flashing lights to semaphore. Buoys are also frequently a part of these systems of conveying marine information, like regulatory orange buoys, but some buoys aren't intended as markers or warnings. Instead, they float under the surface of the water, where they serve a variety of functions.

One of these is to anchor instrument systems that need to remain below the surface to function, rather than bobbing. These oceanographic buoys belong to subsurface moorings, where an anchor is responsible for securing the system to the seabed, and buoys lift a line that equipment is attached to that floats at various depths so the equipment can gather relevant data.

Some of these moorings have lines thousands of meters long, not unlike the lengthy moorings that hold ocean buoys in place in deep water, and carry equipment like data recorders, temperature and pressure sensors, or sediment traps to gather material for analysis. And while surface buoys respond to waves and other conditions that can cause excessive movement and spoil readings, submerged equipment are not as reactive.

There are other submerged buoys, however, that serve a similar but distinct purpose. These buoys attach to mooring lines to help reduce the tension on lines attached to ships or floating structures to ensure the lines don't drag or snap.