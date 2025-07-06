How Long Are The Anchors On Navy Ships?

The United States Navy features the largest warships ever constructed, so most of the attention they get is for their size, combat power, and worldwide range. While the U.S. Navy boasts the largest fleet of aircraft carriers and many other powerful surface ships, at the end of the day, they're still objects that float on the water. Just like the naval vessels of old, the best way to keep a modern Navy ship in one place is to use an anchor, and for the most part, the technology hasn't changed all that much over the years.

An anchor is a large, heavy object that holds a vessel in place via a long rope or chain, and the ones utilized by the Navy are truly massive. While the anchor itself is a pivotal piece of equipment, the chain that connects it to a ship is possibly more important because using too short a chain will make the anchor ineffective as it's dragged along, and using one that is too long will allow the ship to move around more than desired.

The U.S. Navy uses anchor chains that are portioned out to 15 fathoms (90 feet). Each of these lengths is called a shot, and individual shots are connected via detachable links, which collectively total over 1,000 feet in length. They utilize a special color-coding system, which allows sailors to tell precisely how long the combination of shots is simply by looking at the chain. That lets them know how much has been paid out, so it's possible to adjust as needed.