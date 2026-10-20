What Does A Gold Star Mean On A License Plate?

People customize their vehicle's license plates in so many different ways, and it goes beyond just having your plate number be something kind of funny. While states have a standard plate design, each one offers dozens — if not hundreds — of plate designs to choose from that vary in color and layout. There are plates supporting local sports teams, universities, and even charities, while others add a more nostalgic aesthetic to their plate. Browsing through all the designs, you'll also see some featuring a gold star. It's location on the plate varies from state to state, but it's an important distinction to have for many people.

You will find the gold star license plate among the military license plates, which easily has the most robust selection of any category. These plates belong to people closely related to a member of the military who died in action, thus being awarded the gold star posthumously. This way, the family can always honor that person anytime they're out on the road. Along with the star, these plates will often have the phrase "Gold Star" followed by either "Family," "Spouse," "Mother," or "Father" on it as well.

Most personalized license plates require an extra fee, but in the case of gold star plates, this also varies state by state. For instance, Texas doesn't charge you a fee for the plate background itself, but if you want to customize the actual plate number, that'll cost you $40 per year. In Arizona, it's a $25 upfront fee for any military plate and an additional $25 per year for renewal. If you want to know how much your plate will cost, check with your state's DMV.