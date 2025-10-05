5 Of The Most Regrettable Vanity Plates We've Ever Seen

The "humble" vanity plate is one of the easiest ways to customize a vehicle. Tons of people have used them to put things like their names and jobs, or other short seven-character messages, on the back of their cars for those following them to read. Vanity plates have been around almost as long as license plates themselves. New York was the first state to require license plates in 1901, and Massachusetts was the first to have state-issued license plates in 1903. Custom vanity plates emerged in 1931 and have been around ever since.

Unlike other car customizations, such as bumper stickers, car wraps, and custom rims, vanity license plates are also used for official identification. Thus, there are some rules as to what you can put there. It varies state by state, but some categories are illegal everywhere — For example, references to illegal activity. In one instance, an Ohio driver wanted KIA GRLZ, a reference to the Kia Boys trend where many Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen, and was rejected. Things like racial slurs, cuss words, bodily functions, intimate body parts, sexual innuendo, and most references to drugs and alcohol are also banned in every state that we checked.

However, some folks managed to get some creative vanity plates, and in some cases, it got them in quite a lot of trouble. From never-ending fines to cultural misunderstandings, here are five license plates that people ultimately regretted getting for one reason or another.