This Nostalgic Design Is The United States' Most Popular License Plate

License plates are far more than a means of vehicle identification. They are collected and appreciated as art by many, with some license plates being worth more than you might think. In fact, one study found that the United States' most popular plate style is rooted in history. According to the study, which was conducted by Sixt, that honor belongs to the Kentucky Unbridled Spirit plate. This plate was introduced back in 2004 as part of a state-wide adoption of the "Unbridled Spirit" slogan. It has sold approximately 2,104,135 units in the two decades or so since it hit the road for the first time.

All in all, this is a pretty simple-looking license plate. It features a blue and white gradient color scheme, the outline of the state of Kentucky, and the name of the state with a charging horse on the righthand side, pointing to the state's longstanding connection to and reputation for its horses. Evidently, it has proven incredibly popular, and that's not just hearsay.

Sixt came to the conclusion that the Unbridled Spirit plate is the top favorite in the U.S. using data directly from most states' Department of Motor Vehicles. The information is accurate as of July 8, 2025, with the only states unable to provide data being Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, and North Dakota. The Kentucky Unbridled Spirit plate is the clear U.S. favorite at this point. As it turns out, it's so beloved, that even the runner-up plates don't come close to its numbers.