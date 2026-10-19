4 Tractor Brands Owned By Mahindra

Large corporate entities have become like Matryoshka dolls, with one major brand taking over and holding numerous others within it. In the agricultural space, this phenomenon is very much in effect, as evidenced by major companies like Mahindra. The India-based company has been around for almost a full century, and in that time, it has become one of the major tractor brands on the market, thanks to its own initial efforts to find its place in the agricultural world, along with the popularity of the brands it has purchased throughout the decades.

Mahindra didn't simply buy a bunch of other established brands to take its place in the agricultural world. Rather, it has built its reputation throughout the years with its own line of tractors. What was then known as Mahindra & Mahindra joined forces with International Harvester in the early 1960s to produce tractors, with the Mahindra tractor line becoming the best-selling in the entirety of India within a couple of decades.

The brand expanded to the United States in the mid-1990s and has only continued to grow in the years since, making big enough gains to acquire various tractor brands and sell their products. At this point, Mahindra has a few tractor brands under its wide company umbrella. These are the most prominent of the bunch and how and when they became Mahindra's responsibility.