4 Tractor Brands Owned By Mahindra
Large corporate entities have become like Matryoshka dolls, with one major brand taking over and holding numerous others within it. In the agricultural space, this phenomenon is very much in effect, as evidenced by major companies like Mahindra. The India-based company has been around for almost a full century, and in that time, it has become one of the major tractor brands on the market, thanks to its own initial efforts to find its place in the agricultural world, along with the popularity of the brands it has purchased throughout the decades.
Mahindra didn't simply buy a bunch of other established brands to take its place in the agricultural world. Rather, it has built its reputation throughout the years with its own line of tractors. What was then known as Mahindra & Mahindra joined forces with International Harvester in the early 1960s to produce tractors, with the Mahindra tractor line becoming the best-selling in the entirety of India within a couple of decades.
The brand expanded to the United States in the mid-1990s and has only continued to grow in the years since, making big enough gains to acquire various tractor brands and sell their products. At this point, Mahindra has a few tractor brands under its wide company umbrella. These are the most prominent of the bunch and how and when they became Mahindra's responsibility.
Swaraj Tractors
Though far from a prominent name in the United States, Swaraj Tractors has become a notable brand elsewhere in the world. The company has existed since 1974, and in the decades since its inception, it has grown to one of the major agricultural names in India. It sells all kinds of farming machinery, including tractors of various size and power level, but much like how fellow huge farming mainstay John Deere has its own set of owners, Swaraj has become beholden to much larger corporate entities.
Not long after the turn of the century, Swaraj was acquired by Mahindra following its purchase of another key company, Punjab Tractors Ltd. In 2008, Mahindra already owned a majority stake in Punjab Tractors, with the decision announced that July for Mahindra and Punjab Tractors to take part in a merger. As a result, Punjab Tractors was fully absorbed into Mahindra, with Mahindra taking on all of the tenured tractor manufacturer's assets and liabilities. Within the terms of that agreement, the once-Punjab Tractors-owned Swaraj brand fell under the purview of Mahindra, where it resides almost a full two decades later.
Erkunt
Considering how saturated of a market tractor manufacturing and sales seems to be, the Erkunt brand has done relatively fine for so little time in the world. The brand, itself a part of Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, hit the scene in 2003, eventually making its way through the ranks to become the fourth-largest tractor manufacturer in Turkey, providing tractors of the compact and sub-compact variety and a whole lot more. As is the case so often in the corporate world, though, Erkunt's success didn't go unnoticed by bigger, more established factions. Thus, decades after its founding, Erkunt is and has been for some time one of multiple tractor brands under the ownership of Mahindra.
Word of Erkunt Traktor Sanayii being sold to Mahindra reached sources like The Economic Times in September 2017. It was reported that the company paid around $76 million for the tractor manufacturer, along with Erkunt Sanayi, a foundry business, for an additional $41 million. As of early 2026, the latter is no longer owned by Mahindra following the company's sale of 99.04% of its stake. However, Erkunt remains a notable tractor brand within Mahindra's portfolio. The tractors are still sold under Erkunt in Turkey, but they use the Armatrac name throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and elsewhere, totaling 17 countries.
Trakstar and Hindustan
Gromax Agri Equipment Limited was incorporated in 1978, becoming a major player through the manufacture and sale of tractors. In fact, it has come to have two separate tractor brands under its ownership, those being Hindustan and Trakstar Tractors. Adding yet another layer to this story, though, it should be clarified that Gromax Agri Equipment isn't exactly a standalone entity at this point in its history. Since the new millennium, two larger forces have overseen Gromax Agri Equipment — the more prominent of the two being the ever-expanding Mahindra.
Mahindra and Gromax Agri Equipment came together back in 1999, when it purchased a majority stake in the company. At the same time, this didn't make it the sole owner, seeing as the government of Gujarat, India has a hand in Gromax Agri Equipment's operations, too. Thus, for the past over 20 years, Gromax Agri Equipment, as well as its tractor brands Hindustan and Trakstar, have been at the core of a joint venture between Gujarat's government and Mahindra. Mahindra holds 60% stake in the company, while Gujarat holds the remaining 40%.