Audi's Hotter Electric Wagon Spied Testing, And It Looks Incredible
Audi has been a little quiet lately, especially in the world of performance station wagons. Ever since the RS 6 Avant departed, there has been a serious dearth of fast station wagons. But, if shots from, you guessed it, the Nürburgring are anything to go by, the big quick wagon drought may be coming to an end, at least for Europe.
The photos reveal what is very likely some type of Audi RS Avant model, albeit with a lack of visible exhaust or conventional openings for a grille. The upside down headlights, a characteristic of the fully electric A6 e-tron, might just mean that Audi is testing an electric RS 6 Avant. A fully electric Avant would certainly garner some attention if it comes to fruition.
Given that all we have are photos from the Nürburgring, there isn't much information that we can glean, apart from, you know, that it's a big fast Audi station wagon. Figures like range, horsepower, and interior amenities will have to wait. But for now, we can at least get a little excited, since even with the camouflage, it already looks great.
A fast electric wagon would be welcome
With the exception of some variants of the Porsche Taycan like the Cross Turismo, which has since been discontinued, there is a pretty major gap in the market for electric fast wagons. At least until other manufacturers pick up the slack, an Audi Avant e-tron would, theoretically, compete uncontested in the field.
The existing S6 e-tron sportback is already pretty spicy. It has 543 horsepower and can do the 0-60 sprint in 3.7 seconds. Even if it's just a wagon version of that car, and not a further upgraded RS 6, a 543 horsepower wagon is nothing to complain about.
Down the line, we'll know all the details for sure. This could, after all, be a test mule for something else entirely, even another Volkswagen Group product. For now, it's a little hard not to get eager over what could be almost a new segment entirely in performance EVs. The electric vehicle world needs some more performance models, and history has proven that Audi is certainly good enough for the job.