Audi's Hotter Electric Wagon Spied Testing, And It Looks Incredible

Audi has been a little quiet lately, especially in the world of performance station wagons. Ever since the RS 6 Avant departed, there has been a serious dearth of fast station wagons. But, if shots from, you guessed it, the Nürburgring are anything to go by, the big quick wagon drought may be coming to an end, at least for Europe.

The photos reveal what is very likely some type of Audi RS Avant model, albeit with a lack of visible exhaust or conventional openings for a grille. The upside down headlights, a characteristic of the fully electric A6 e-tron, might just mean that Audi is testing an electric RS 6 Avant. A fully electric Avant would certainly garner some attention if it comes to fruition.

Given that all we have are photos from the Nürburgring, there isn't much information that we can glean, apart from, you know, that it's a big fast Audi station wagon. Figures like range, horsepower, and interior amenities will have to wait. But for now, we can at least get a little excited, since even with the camouflage, it already looks great.