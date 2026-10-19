5 Model Rocket Kits You Can Get On Amazon For Under $40
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Every now and then, NASA announces sign-ups for astronauts, which can revive a lot of our childhood dreams of ending up seeing the stars and the planets up close. However, after seeing the entry requirements, which include passing grueling physical examinations and completing a recognized test-pilot school program, some of us can be content to play with model rockets instead. These days, there are model rockets that can go more than a thousand feet in the air, which often use launch pads and controllers.
On the other hand, there are also those that fly low enough to be used indoors. There are even model rockets that are great for kids of different ages and have safety features in place to protect them. Depending on whether you just like the thrill of seeing it go up in the sky or learning about the mechanics that make it possible, there's bound to be one on Amazon that you can grab.
To help you choose a model rocket, we've rounded up kits on Amazon under $40. We gathered some popular, highly rated options that at least 500 people have rated four stars on average. We also take note of products that require additional purchases, need to be charged, or can be used indoors. So, if you're ready to get some extra joy out of your afternoon, here are some model rockets you can consider adding to your cart.
Estes 1441 Journey Rocket-Building Kit
Weighing 1.8 oz, the Estes 1441 Journey measures 19.3 inches long and is just under an inch in diameter. With an estimated 1-hour assembly time, it has precolored parts and self-stick decals. Designed to reach up to 1,100 ft in maximum altitude with a C6-7 rocket engine, it has a 12-inch parachute for its recovery system. On Amazon, the $39.99 Estes 1441 Journey is an Amazon's Choice product, with over 1,500 people rating it 4.5 stars on average. The price includes both the Porta-Pad II Launch Pad and Electron Beam Launch Controller. However, you will need to buy rocket engines, starters, recovery wadding, and four AA alkaline batteries separately.
Alternatively, the Estes 1427 Alpha-III Rocket Building Kit is significantly cheaper at $24.99. Similar to the Journey, it has a launch pad and controller, plus shares the same 1-hour assembly time. However, it is about 7 inches shorter, so it may be harder to see from afar. It does have a slightly higher projected max altitude, by 50 feet at 1,150 feet. If you want a two-for-one option, there's also the $33.50 Estes 1469 Tandem X Rocket-Building Kit, which includes two slightly different rocket designs: the Amazon and Crossfire ISX. A great solution for someone who wants more varied experiences, the Amazon is longer (29.4 inches), wider (1.33 inches), and heavier (3 oz.), while the Crossfire can reach a maximum altitude that is twice as high, at 1,150 ft.
Estes 2452 Athena Rocket-Building Kit
Another model rocket offering from Estes, the Athena Rocket-Building Kit is a great option if you already own the controller and launch system. The rocket itself measures 17 inches, is less than an inch in diameter, and weighs 1.4 oz. When used with a C6-7 engine, it has a maximum altitude of 1,125 feet. Similar to the Journey, it has a 12-inch parachute as its recovery system. Apart from being able to fly a little bit higher, one of the key ways the Athena sets itself apart is that it comes fully assembled. Estes claims you can get it up in the sky in as fast as 15 minutes. Retailing for $18.81, the Estes 2452 Athena Rocket-Building Kit is an Amazon's Choice product from Amazon, which has generated an average rating of 4.5 stars from 1,500 people.
If you're on a tighter budget, Estes also offers an even more affordable model, the just under $10 Estes 0810 220 Swift Rocket-Building Kit. Bite-sized at 4.5 inches, it weighs 0.09 oz. and doesn't come with a parachute. Just don't expect it to go beyond 850 feet. Even if you don't own the launch pad and controller yet, you can opt to just buy the accessories separately. On Amazon, the Estes 2222 Porta-Pad II Launch Pad and Electron Beam Launch Controller is an Overall Pick product that sells for around $39. According to Estes, it can also work with rockets powered by A-C and D engines.
Vichtop Rocket Launcher
For families with younger children, the Vichtop Rocket Launcher offers a similar experience with less risk and easier assembly. According to Vichtop, it's made for children 4 years old and above. To support this, it features several safety-related features. Depending on how many times you press, it can reach 100 or 200 feet. It has a 3-second delay, so your kid can press and run to safety before it goes up. It's made of EPP foam that makes it impact-resistant and has an automatic parachute. You don't have to worry about engines or starting fires. It's designed to be rechargeable with its included cable in just half an hour. With a full battery, it can last up to 40 launches and doesn't need a separate launch station. All models are made with LED lights and glow-in-the-dark features, so you can even use it at night.
Depending on the design, the prices range from $29.99 to $32.99. As of October 2026, the Vichtop Rocket Launcher has garnered an average rating of 4.5 stars from 630+ Amazon reviewers. Alternatively, you can get a similar model from Rceico, which includes the same safety features, maximum height capacity, and a built-in parachute. Sold in three colors, the Rceico Rocket Launcher models range from $32.99 to $39.99. While some of its options are more expensive, it is more popular, with over 1,500 people having rated it 4.5 stars on average.
Smartivity DIY Rocket Launcher STEM Kit
While many model rocket kits focus on the explosive part, Smartivity's DIY Rocket Launcher STEM Kit goes in the opposite direction and actually doubles down on the educational aspect. Ideal for people or kids who are curious about how rocket engines work and the principles of real-life space missions, it's designed to help teach concepts like structural engineering and spatial reasoning. It also includes trivia and experiments, along with detailed explanations of what each part does. Beyond the rocket parts, which are made from laser-cut wooden sheets, it includes loose parts, rubber bands, foam sheets, and lightweight rocket boosters. It also includes video instructions and a manual that goes beyond just building the model. It also doesn't require charging.
The rocket itself measures 12.2 inches by 3.7 inches, while the launcher is 11.6 inches by 7.6 inches. Since it can only launch up to 10 feet, it can be an indoor activity if your ceiling is high enough. For families, it can be a nice project for days when you need to stay inside. Its soft foam tip also helps prevent ceiling damage. Unlike the other options on this list, you will have to trade the impressiveness of seeing it reach the skies. Priced at $24.99, the Smartivity DIY Rocket Launcher STEM Kit is an Amazon's Choice product, with more than a thousand people rating it 4.5 stars on average.
National Geographic Motorized Rocket Launcher
National Geographic makes a ton of highly-rated kits across categories. We've mentioned that its Da Vinci Model Kit is a great woodworking kit on Amazon that lets you build medieval projectile machines. For Costco members, we've also recommended its junior metal detector treasure kit as a great portable entertainment gadget. It's no wonder that it also makes motorized launchers as well.
Because it's a rechargeable unit, you can expect 20 flights per full battery. With its three different height settings, it's capable of going up to 200 feet in maximum altitude. Instead of parachutes, it uses helicopter-like blades to manage its safe descent. Designed for outdoor use, it ships with the rocket, charging cable, and launch pad. Unlike the other models, where the prices can change depending on the design, this one comes with three different decal sheets to choose from. This particular product is an Amazon exclusive, so you won't find it anywhere else. Since it doesn't have any fuel, which is considered potentially flammable, you also don't have to worry about the TSA confiscating it.
The most popular option on this list, the just under $40 National Geographic Motorized Rocket Launcher, holds an average rating of 4.1 stars from 2,500 Amazon reviewers. There is also another lower-rated model listed on Amazon, which shares the same price and all the same features, except for different decal options.