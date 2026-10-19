5 Model Rocket Kits You Can Get On Amazon For Under $40

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Every now and then, NASA announces sign-ups for astronauts, which can revive a lot of our childhood dreams of ending up seeing the stars and the planets up close. However, after seeing the entry requirements, which include passing grueling physical examinations and completing a recognized test-pilot school program, some of us can be content to play with model rockets instead. These days, there are model rockets that can go more than a thousand feet in the air, which often use launch pads and controllers.

On the other hand, there are also those that fly low enough to be used indoors. There are even model rockets that are great for kids of different ages and have safety features in place to protect them. Depending on whether you just like the thrill of seeing it go up in the sky or learning about the mechanics that make it possible, there's bound to be one on Amazon that you can grab.

To help you choose a model rocket, we've rounded up kits on Amazon under $40. We gathered some popular, highly rated options that at least 500 people have rated four stars on average. We also take note of products that require additional purchases, need to be charged, or can be used indoors. So, if you're ready to get some extra joy out of your afternoon, here are some model rockets you can consider adding to your cart.