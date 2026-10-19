Ryobi USB Lithium Vs. Milwaukee USB Redlithium: How Do The Tool Battery Platforms Compare?

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It's no secret that many of the major tool brands are owned by a small handful of parent companies. Milwaukee and Ryobi, for example, are owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI). Both brands also offer multiple cordless tool lines, including USB battery products. Milwaukee launched its USB RedLithium battery line back in 2017, while Ryobi's USB Lithium line arrived in 2022.

Despite the two brands' shared ownership and similar battery technology, the USB RedLithium and USB Lithium tool lines aren't just repackaged versions of the same offerings. They are entirely different product lines, and just like every other Ryobi and Milwaukee battery line, you shouldn't try to use one brand's USB battery with the other brand's tools.

If you're debating which one to invest in, consider exactly what you need these tools for. Milwaukee's USB RedLithium tool line caters primarily to users who will use their tools on the jobsite, while Ryobi's USB Lithium line is geared more towards home users. Ryobi's line is also significantly larger and offers a range of lifestyle products and accessories alongside its selection of USB Lithium power tools.