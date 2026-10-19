Why Do Some Modern Cars Have Tiny Fins On The Taillight?

If you look back at the cars and trucks made 30 years ago, you'll find a whole lot of things that set them apart from modern vehicles. Many of these differences are obvious, whether it's the huge advancements in technology under the hood, interiors loaded with touch screens and digital displays, or the large wheels and tires common on today's cars.

Other differences are much more subtle, sometimes going unnoticed even by those who pay close attention to the way a car looks. One of these details is the small, fin-like shapes you may have spotted on the taillight of some modern vehicles. These aren't the extravagant tail fins or bullet-shaped taillights of the 1950s. The are small bulges, but despite their size, they make a noticeable difference in how a vehicle drives down the highway and cuts through the air.

From some angles, these bulges look a bit like shark fins, similar to the rows of small fins on top of cars. Known as aero-stabilizing fins or ASFs in the auto industry, the bulges actually aid in aerodynamics. Their placement is carefully tested in a wind tunnel, and you may also spot them at the sides of the vehicle's body, just beside the taillights. Hence, this is why some cars have multiple shark fins on the roof.