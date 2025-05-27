Why Do Some Cars Have Multiple Shark Fins On The Roof?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever noticed how some cars have those shark fin-like things on their roofs? Previously, we talked about how the shark fins are actually modern antennas, which took the place of the long ones that used to swing around in older vehicles. Not only are they smaller, more compact, and less likely to get bent out of shape by perilous winds, but they're also capable of a slew of other features that make vehicles equipped to ride in modern times, like GPS, satellite, or cellular support. Not to mention, shark fin antennas are not as prone to being broken as their telescopic predecessors.

However, you may occasionally find cars with several fins on top of it on the road, whether they are lined up in a straight line or in a triangle. And while they do look interesting, they do more than just help differentiate one Honda Civic from another in the Costco parking lot. While the single shark fin you spot on the roof of some cars in the streets will typically be to support a car's communications-related needs, a line of several fins in a row fulfills a completely different function: aerodynamics.

Designed to improve the airflow, these little vortex generators help optimize both speed and fuel efficiency of vehicles. By directing the air to a better flow, the shark fins also reduce drag, which helps contribute to overall stability. Here's how you can get your hands on some and where else you can find them.

