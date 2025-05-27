Why Do Some Cars Have Multiple Shark Fins On The Roof?
Have you ever noticed how some cars have those shark fin-like things on their roofs? Previously, we talked about how the shark fins are actually modern antennas, which took the place of the long ones that used to swing around in older vehicles. Not only are they smaller, more compact, and less likely to get bent out of shape by perilous winds, but they're also capable of a slew of other features that make vehicles equipped to ride in modern times, like GPS, satellite, or cellular support. Not to mention, shark fin antennas are not as prone to being broken as their telescopic predecessors.
However, you may occasionally find cars with several fins on top of it on the road, whether they are lined up in a straight line or in a triangle. And while they do look interesting, they do more than just help differentiate one Honda Civic from another in the Costco parking lot. While the single shark fin you spot on the roof of some cars in the streets will typically be to support a car's communications-related needs, a line of several fins in a row fulfills a completely different function: aerodynamics.
Designed to improve the airflow, these little vortex generators help optimize both speed and fuel efficiency of vehicles. By directing the air to a better flow, the shark fins also reduce drag, which helps contribute to overall stability. Here's how you can get your hands on some and where else you can find them.
Where to find vortex generators for your car
Previously, we've mentioned before how fins play a crucial role in professional racing environments. In a situation wherein stability can mean life or death, tail fins (or spoilers) manage the downforce that keeps race cars on the ground, even at high speeds. In a way, drivers that add these shark fins or vortex generators seek similar benefits, but how effective it can be, depends on factors like their placement and understanding of aerodynamics.
In some cases, it is possible to find carbon fiber vortex generators designed specifically for some car models. For example, you can get OEM Vortex Generators for Subaru models that are designed to slot in with its existing antenna, whether it's the old school kind or the latest shark fin-shaped ones. With this, you don't have to guess the best placement for it, and it's perfectly aligned to the curve of your vehicle. In addition, it can take into consideration things like durability, ease of attachment, and compatibility with existing features, like the width of Starlink antennas.
If you just want something more decorative, another popular option on Amazon is the Rulline Air Vortex Generator Diffuser Shark Fin, which over 4,500+ people have given 4.4 stars on average. Priced at $8.99, it's designed to attach to any car with strong adhesives. With idiot-proof installation, all you have to do is wipe down your car, remove the sticker, and attach the fins to your preferred layout.
Where else can you find shark fins designs?
While it's not a very practical answer, people who have shark fins on their car roof may simply like the look. After all, decorating your car to fit your personality is completely valid, and there was even a period wherein many classic cars were known for their tailfins. Similar to people adding reindeer horns to their vehicle as Christmas car decorations, there might be people who want to add fins to their car for pure aesthetic reasons. However, you may be surprised to know that other industries and products are also inspired by shark-inspired fins.
Following the same logic, wherein it's meant to improve overall aerodynamics, they are crucial design components to things that require speed or control. For example, it's common for surfboards to have shark fins that can range from a single fin to up to four fins. Depending on both the number and placement, these fins not only affect the amount of drag and the overall speed, but also the maneuverability (which matters for people who love showing off with tricks).
On the other hand, shark fins also play into many aerospace designs. In fact, we've mentioned before how rocket fins affect its flight, wherein it helps keep it stable and heading in the right direction. At the end of the day, we've benefited a lot from mother nature, and learning how to harness some of her unique designs like the shark fins has led to many technological innovations.