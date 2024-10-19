Here's What That Little Shark Fin On The Top Of Your Car Is For
Understanding all the basic components of a car might prove a bit daunting at first, but once you figure them out, it becomes clear just how straightforward driving is. Steering wheels turn the car, shifters — such as the coolest-looking gear shifters in classic cars — change gears, and so on aren't hard concepts to grasp. Much of this is thanks to the fact that the cause and effect of these buttons, switches, and dials is clear. Meanwhile, there are some vehicle elements that aren't so clearly defined in terms of function. Case in point, that little shark fin-like structure found on the back end of the top of some cars.
As it turns out, there's more to these rooftop fins than mere aesthetics. They actually serve as an alternative to the long, old-school radio antenna that was once commonplace on passenger vehicles. At the same time, they do far more than just pick up radio signals, instead equipping drivers with various amenities from the age of the Internet. They can pick up cellphone signals for hands-free communication and enable Internet-necessary functions within the car like those for navigation and music streaming. Not to mention, they provide pretty smooth, clear sound when on the phone. In the case of Mazda, the company considers it a key element of its KODO Design philosophy, which makes its cars more dynamic and sleeker looking.
If you prefer the look of a shark fin antenna to a more traditional car rooftop receiver, as it turns out, installing one isn't much of a hassle at all. It, and other tech gadgets, can go a long way in making your old car feel new.
Adding a shark fin antenna is a simple process on most cars
There are plenty of reasons why one would prefer a shark fin antenna atop their vehicle to the average antenna. As established, they provide enhanced reception and can aid in the use of various in-car services. They're also significantly less obtrusive compared to a wire antenna, which can also bend and warp over time.
Further adding to the list of positives, fin antennas are pretty easy to install if you want to add one to your vehicle. Of course, it should be noted that before taking off and discarding your old one, you want to make note of the width of the original antenna's base and the shape of your roof. The base width will indicate which size fin to get, and the curvature of the roof will determine if it can be added at all. If it can't stick properly, it can't be used.
1. Unscrew your old antenna. This can typically be done by hand.
2. Screw in the cable of the new antenna. This will likely require a screwdriver to secure properly.
3. Set the fin casing over the antenna base, ensuring it covers it properly, isn't crashed into by the hatch or trunk when fully lifted, and is flush to the roof.
4. Remove the paper backing from the bottom of the fin to expose the adhesive, secure it to the roof and check to make sure it is applied evenly with no gaps present.
That's all it takes to add a smaller, smoother, and ideally, stronger shark fin antenna to your vehicle. It's certainly not a DIY car maintenance trick that can save you a trip to the mechanic, but it's a nice little upgrade all the same.