Here's What That Little Shark Fin On The Top Of Your Car Is For

Understanding all the basic components of a car might prove a bit daunting at first, but once you figure them out, it becomes clear just how straightforward driving is. Steering wheels turn the car, shifters — such as the coolest-looking gear shifters in classic cars — change gears, and so on aren't hard concepts to grasp. Much of this is thanks to the fact that the cause and effect of these buttons, switches, and dials is clear. Meanwhile, there are some vehicle elements that aren't so clearly defined in terms of function. Case in point, that little shark fin-like structure found on the back end of the top of some cars.

As it turns out, there's more to these rooftop fins than mere aesthetics. They actually serve as an alternative to the long, old-school radio antenna that was once commonplace on passenger vehicles. At the same time, they do far more than just pick up radio signals, instead equipping drivers with various amenities from the age of the Internet. They can pick up cellphone signals for hands-free communication and enable Internet-necessary functions within the car like those for navigation and music streaming. Not to mention, they provide pretty smooth, clear sound when on the phone. In the case of Mazda, the company considers it a key element of its KODO Design philosophy, which makes its cars more dynamic and sleeker looking.

If you prefer the look of a shark fin antenna to a more traditional car rooftop receiver, as it turns out, installing one isn't much of a hassle at all. It, and other tech gadgets, can go a long way in making your old car feel new.