Why Do Rockets Have Fins, And How Do They Affect Their Flight?

Whether in the real world, depicted in cartoons, or in a hobbyist's back yard, rockets always seem to have fins. Or if not fins, at least some other kind of protrusions along the outside — they're never just a featureless straight tube, you know?

To a degree, I think I can understand why that might seem unnecessary, or at least somewhat puzzling — like how NASA always launches rockets from Florida. How rocket engines work is basically a matter of producing tremendous amounts of thrust, which is what gets them off the ground in the first place and then continues to propel them through the air. In principle it seems pretty direct and simple.

The thing is, it's not really that simple. Sure rockets are powerful by design, but raw power isn't the only thing needed to get an object of that size moving at those speeds. It's part of why rockets curve when launched rather than going straight up, using the raw power of physics to get one over on gravity instead of crashing back down if it were to use a strictly vertical path. And in order to maintain that level of precise control, accuracy is a very big deal.

