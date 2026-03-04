What Are Those Little Fins On Jet Engines For?

There are many components that go into a jet engine, from combustors to compressors to those gigantic fans that are a staple of engine design. Many of these things are also found in the engines of other vehicles, but some are pretty specific to jet engines. One of those isn't mechanical at all. It's a small fin placed on the outside of the engine. You can see it from your passenger window if you're overlooking the wing.

These engine fins are called nacelle strakes. A nacelle is the big, round fixture underneath the wing that houses the engines. Strakes are those fins placed on the outside. The reason for these strakes is quite simple: they're there to help minimize airflow separation for the airplane wings, particularly when at lower speeds.

For a plane to take off, the wings need to be working with airflow rather than against it. When you are making a steep climb into the air, you don't want the wing to separate the airflow. Just as with inclement weather, jet streams, and more, airflow separation can cause tremendous turbulence. You need to have an incredibly steep angle of attack to get into the air, which is tough when you're at your lowest speed. Not helping matters is that nacelle itself, which increases the chances of airflow separation at the wing. This is where the nacelle strakes come into play. They act as a vortex generator, pushing airflow to the surface of the wings to reduce the chance of separation as much as possible.