15 Spooky-Themed Gadgets & Gifts For The Halloween Lover In Your Life

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Halloween is simply one of the most "wonder-foul" times of the year — a time of ghosts and ghouls, guilt-free candy, and perfectly reasonable people spending good money on making their homes look as terrifying as possible. In fact, Halloween is the only time of year when glowing eyes hanging in the yard, creepy dolls crawling across the floor, and eerie mist circling around the lawn are considered tasteful home decor.

If you're looking to upgrade your haunted home beyond the usual spiderwebs and skeletons, we have a few gadgets for you. We'll help transform your yard into a spooky cemetery and unsettle unsuspecting trick-or-treaters. And if you're just trying to "creep it real" with some practical horror-themed novelties, we have some frightfully fun and weirdly wonderful gifts, too. We've searched Amazon for the "scream of the crop," and there are no tricks up our sleeve with any of them — only treats.