15 Spooky-Themed Gadgets & Gifts For The Halloween Lover In Your Life
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Halloween is simply one of the most "wonder-foul" times of the year — a time of ghosts and ghouls, guilt-free candy, and perfectly reasonable people spending good money on making their homes look as terrifying as possible. In fact, Halloween is the only time of year when glowing eyes hanging in the yard, creepy dolls crawling across the floor, and eerie mist circling around the lawn are considered tasteful home decor.
If you're looking to upgrade your haunted home beyond the usual spiderwebs and skeletons, we have a few gadgets for you. We'll help transform your yard into a spooky cemetery and unsettle unsuspecting trick-or-treaters. And if you're just trying to "creep it real" with some practical horror-themed novelties, we have some frightfully fun and weirdly wonderful gifts, too. We've searched Amazon for the "scream of the crop," and there are no tricks up our sleeve with any of them — only treats.
Nobie Vivid Halloween Doorbell
Even if you're kitted out with the best doorbell camera, there's only one real way to keep an eye on trick-or-treaters this year — the Nobie Vivid Halloween Doorbell. When visitors press the button on this creepy-looking contraption, they are greeted by a bulging bloodshot eye, glowing green in the dark. It moves from side to side, suspiciously eyeballing those at the door, before unleashing one of several spine-tingling welcome messages.
It makes the perfect gift for anyone seeking a ghoulish gatekeeper. The doorbell is loud and creepy but remains child-friendly. "I had a cluster of kids taking turns to ring it and giggling as they watched the eerie eye open," said one Amazon customer.
It's 7 inches tall, and the animated eyeball and ornate gold scrollwork curling around the shield-shaped frame make it look like something borrowed from a haunted mansion. "PUSH TO RING" is clearly displayed under the eye, so the gimmick won't be lost on any visitor, and power comes from three AAA batteries (not included).
Waterglide Flashing Spooky Eyes
Nothing feels more unsettling than a row of blinking eyes staring back from the bushes. So, if you need a few more creepy peepers lurking around your property this Halloween, these Waterglide Flashing Spooky Eyes might be exactly what you're looking for. It's a long string of glowing eyes (8 feet including the battery box section) that cycle through shifting colors and flash in manic sequences. They work indoors or outdoors, so you can string them up on the porch or, even better, have them blinking from a tree or bush.
These sinister eyes are powered by three AA batteries (not included), so there's no need to place them near an outlet. There are two settings. The first is a six-hour-on, 18-hour-off timer; the second is continuous mode, for when you need to keep trick-or-treaters under constant watch. The only problem is that the IP44 water-resistant battery box won't repel serious rain, so you'll need to keep it protected in the event of a downpour.
Yunaking Halloween Eyeball String Lights
If one creepy eyeball on the door isn't enough, or five pairs of blinking peepers from the bush simply don't cut it, then 30 green ghoulish gazers should do the trick. The Yunaking Halloween Eyeball String Lights stretch those petrifying peepers across 17 feet of wire. Each glows green with bloodshot detailing and a permanent expression of mild menace. If there still aren't enough eyeballs for you, you're in good company. One Amazon customer enthusiastically said, "I feel like I need 5 more!"
With eight lighting effects ranging from flashing to fading and a remote control that works from 16 feet away, you can fine-tune exactly how unsettling you want the ambience to be. There's also a built-in timer that keeps the eyes glowing for six hours straight, turning on at the exact same time every day, and it's all powered by three AA batteries, which you'll need to purchase separately. The wire is flexible and bends easily around doorways, fences, branches, or anywhere you feel needs a watchful presence. The lights are also waterproof (although the battery box isn't, so keep it sheltered).
Pocoser Horror 3D Crystal Lamp
When the lights go out late at night, this little lamp gives a suitably eerie presence for horror fans. There's an engraved figure glowing from within the Pocoser Horror 3D Crystal Lamp, and it sits atop a base that casts a ghostly light into the darkness. The Amazon listing doesn't actually name the creepy character inside, but spoiler alert: it's Jason from "Friday the 13th," who is instantly recognizable by his hockey mask and machete.
You can cycle through white, blue, red, and green illuminations at the touch of a button, or you can hold it on a single hue of your choice. It would make a creepy night-light in a bedroom, or you can set it on your office desk or use it as a Halloween display.
It's powered by either a USB cable (included) or three AAA batteries (not included), so you can place this particular houseguest wherever it feels most unsettling. But some Amazon customers have found it to be smaller than they expected, which is really the only non-threatening thing about it. So consider whether the 3 x 2 x 3-inch dimensions suit your needs.
Aibitu Remote-Controlled Horror Sound Machine
We are moving into serious novelty territory with the Aibitu Remote-Controlled Horror Sound Machine. And to be perfectly honest, it's probably going to appeal more to teens than adults. That said, if you enjoy a little spooky mischief on Halloween, it's a fun way to startle trick-or-treaters or play pranks on anyone around the house.
The device is basically a sound machine with 18 different horror effects, including ghostly wails and other creepy sounds. The best part is you can trigger those sounds by remote control from up to 100 feet away. Hide the machine in the yard, under a bed, or anywhere your target will least expect it, press your button of choice, and let that spine-chilling noise do some scaring.
It measures 4.5 x 3.5 x 1.2 inches, so it's easy to carry around or tuck out of sight, and it takes four AA batteries, which are not included. It might not elicit a blood-curdling scream, but for a pocket-sized instrument of mischief, it'll provide plenty of laughs. Tweens and teens might get the most from it, but, hopefully, it'll get a few startled reactions from adults, too.
Pulaco Mist Maker
If you want your Halloween decor to look like it has wandered straight out of some murky swamp or forgotten graveyard, the Pulaco Mist Maker could be a fun little addition. Drop it into any water container, like a small pond, a birdbath, or a fish tank, and the ultrasonic technology produces a colorless mist in seconds. Its 12 LEDs give that drifting fog an eerie appearance, like something is bubbling away in a witch's lair. You might even half-expect a decomposed hand to burst through your lawn if you have it slowly circulating around a novelty gravestone.
The 7-foot cable gives you plenty of room to find a suitably mysterious spot, while the baffle helps keep splashing under control. However, if you don't mind a little spray, it might make sense to remove the baffle. Doing this is said to increase the fog output, which some Amazon customers say could be thicker. Some also point toward durability issues, but at $13, you probably shouldn't expect it to last several Halloweens. In general, it's an inexpensive way to add a bit more spooky atmosphere to the holiday horror.
Haunted Hill Farm Crawling Baby Doll
If a mist maker brings a graveyard scene to "life," the Crawling Baby Doll from Haunted Hill Farm adds something considerably more disturbing. In fact, one Amazon customer went as far as saying, "Everyone is creeped out by her. My wife hates her." Annie is a 43-inch animatronic baby doll with tangled black hair, a cracked face, bony fingers, and a crimson-striped black outfit.
If her appearance isn't creepy enough, once you bump her, she lurches into nightmarish action, crawling creepily across the floor with flashing blue eyes accompanied by ominous music. If that isn't enough, she starts talking, too. When you hear her say, "Don't you want to play? Come closer, I got a secret," you may want to make your decision wisely.
It runs on three AA batteries (not included), but if Annie isn't enough, there is a variety of other Haunted Hill Farm animatronics. The 55-inch Crawling Zombie keeps the crawling theme going, while the 3-foot Rising Reaper with Tombstone will light up any corner with its demonic red eyes. However, Amazon isn't the only platform to stock creepy animatronics this October.
Mr. Predicto Talking Crystal Ball
When the ghost stories run dry, the Mr. Predicto Talking Crystal Ball gives children another way to keep the fun going. It's basically a Magic 8-Ball with a spooky twist. Kids take turns asking yes-or-no questions, then waving their hand over the ball to get one of 30 answers. They are delivered in the mysterious voice of the wizard known as Mr. Predicto, and each answer comes with enchanting sound effects and shifting colors.
Will it foretell good fortune? Will it hint at an unexpected surprise? Will it predict the Halloween candy won't last the night? All will be revealed. What we do know is that it should bring your little ones plenty of laughs and some light relief from the evening scares. Some Amazon customers feel it's smaller than expected. But at 3.8 inches across, the ball is palm-sized, and, as one 4-star reviewer said, it's the "perfect size for little hands."
It could also double as an accessory for anyone dressing as a fortune teller this year, and it can even act as a mystical centerpiece on a Halloween party table. Batteries are included, so Mr. Predicto is ready to start revealing fortunes straight out of the box.
Iroo Mini Karaoke Machine (Pumpkin Edition)
The Iroo Mini Karaoke Machine is available in a limited-edition pumpkin design this Halloween. It's more than just a karaoke machine. It comes with two wireless microphones and fun voice effects that kids can use to liven up their trick-or-treating a little more. At just over 6 inches wide and weighing a little over a pound, the speaker is easy for kids to carry door to door, and for such a novelty item, the sound quality is said to be surprisingly good.
Back indoors, children can switch from their voice-changing antics to singing some of their favorite spooky-season songs. Flashing lights help keep the party atmosphere going, and according to one Amazon customer, it's "tiny but sounds great!!!" Solid Bluetooth connectivity helps make the singalong a success when streaming music from a phone or tablet, while an included one-month KaraFun Premium subscription, one of those must-have karaoke apps for Android users, gives budding singers access to thousands of songs. If the pumpkin version sells out, the machine is available in a range of other colors and designs.
Depointer Life LED Mask
If you want something that stands out from the usual ghost and ghoul masks, this Depointer Life LED Mask is an excellent addition to a futuristic-looking costume. It might even prove useful at parties, festivals, or cosplay events throughout the year. Its glowing display offers 25 animated and 25 static designs, which you can switch between by simply waving your hand.
With its lightweight design and soft padding, the mask should be comfortable, while the adjustable strap ensures a good fit. The battery is built in and recharges via USB-C, and the listed 8-to-10-hour battery life is backed up by many Amazon users. One even said it "lasted all night." It's suitable for ages 6 and up, and it "did not scare my nephew whom I took trick or treating and he is a very skittish toddler," said another Amazon customer, suggesting it's a good buy if you want something that eases off on the scares.
Civaner Flashing LED Mouth Guards
Another small piece that'll look great on any costume with a futuristic twist is the Civaner Flashing LED Mouth Guards. It's a 16-piece pack that could be a fun finishing touch to a cyberpunk costume, an alien outfit, or a robot with a mischievous side. As there are so many mouth guards in this affordable pack, they could also be an excellent buy for anyone trick-or-treating in a group, or they could just be a quirky mini gadget for anyone looking for a great gift.
You could even hand them out to party guests, or follow the lead of one Amazon customer who said, "I purchased these to go in my nieces['] and nephews['] goody bags for Halloween and they loved them." Beyond Halloween, they can be reused at cosplay events, concerts, Mardi Gras, or any other event that calls for a bit more glow. Each one is made from soft rubber, and the LEDs light up whenever you bite down. To turn them off, all you have to do is bite down again.
Gokeey Halloween Transformable Fidget Spinners
If you're looking for something fun to pop in Halloween goody bags, the Gokeey Halloween Transformable Fidget Spinners should be a hit. You can also give them out as prizes for Halloween party games or for best-costume contest winners. The Halloween-themed spinners come in packs of four and cost $10, while other varieties (essentially the same spinners in different colors) come in packs of up to 48 and offer bulk savings. They are an affordable little extra for children going to your Halloween party, and the black-and-orange colors suit the season.
The spinning action gives the kids something to do once they've had their fill of candy, but there's more to them than just that. Each transforms into different shapes, so kids can reconfigure them as they play. However, spinning is the priority, and the central bearing ensures they spin smoothly. With a bit of practice, kids might even become confident enough to spin them using just one hand, which adds another challenge to the fun.
Finger Rock Halloween Magnetic Fidget Rings
Another Halloween gift you can give out as a party prize instead of the usual sweet treats or plastic trinkets is the Finger Rock Halloween Magnetic Fidget Rings. While the rings are not particularly spooky, the color choice gives this three-pack a Halloween theme. But some designs cost less than the spooky-season edition, and multipacks offer even more savings. They are primarily aimed at kids ages 8 to 13, though older teens and even adults can enjoy them, too.
The fun all comes from their magnetic mechanism. It lets you rotate the rings around each other to perform little tricks and maneuvers, giving restless fingers something to do. Kids can fiddle with the moving rings and discover different ways to spin them. They are another mini gadget that can easily fit into your pocket, so you can take them anywhere, too. They'll keep your hands busy in a waiting room or on a long journey, and children can challenge each other to see who can pull off the most interesting moves.
Genuine Fred Grim Steeper Tea Infuser
For a little macabre humor in the kitchen this Halloween, the Genuine Fred Grim Steeper turns a routine brew into a spooky-season scene. This silicone specter adds a touch of grim charm to the party table or kitchen counter and makes a quirky little gift for tea lovers. When it's time for a brew, fill its body with loose-leaf tea, lower the 3.75-inch figure into the hot water, rest the scythe on the rim of the cup, and let the leaves steep.
Whether it's presiding over your Halloween spread or keeping you company during a quiet evening, this little harbinger of hot drinks brings some dark humor to an everyday ritual. Whatever tea you choose — black, green, herbal, or any other — you can add seasonal spices like cinnamon or ginger to your Halloween brew. And once the ritual is complete, emptying the leaves and rinsing the reaper is simple. You can even pop it in the dishwasher if you prefer. It's also BPA-free and microwave-safe.
Ototo Vino Bat Wine Opener
If tea just isn't cutting it as a Halloween party drink, the Ototo Vino Bat Wine Opener might be more up your alley. This little bloodsucker won't only open wine bottles with its metal corkscrew; it'll also sink its fangs into beer caps and pop them off.
The bat-shaped design adds a bit of dark charm to your drinks table or bar cart, and it also makes a fun Halloween gift for wine lovers. One Amazon customer said it's "a fang-tastic addition" to their kitchen, while another said, "It works smoothly and opens bottles with ease, which makes it both practical and reliable."
It's BPA-free, and the body combines silicone and metal, so it's sturdy enough for popping open bottles at a monster bash or just for settling down with a horror movie or two with a bottle of wine. It's a Halloween gadget you can reuse every year, but it'll also come in handy year-round.
Methodology
We stuck to Amazon for these spooky-themed gadgets and gifts. We looked to include a variety of types, from those you can use in the kitchen to others you can hand out as party prizes. Some were chosen to simply give your home a creepy atmosphere. We only considered gadgets and gifts with a user rating of 4.0 or higher and more than 100 ratings.