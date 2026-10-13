Electric CX-90 Caught Testing Again, But Can It Reverse Mazda's EV Bad Luck?
When the $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles ended in 2025, sales in the U.S. cratered. Globally, 25% of new car purchases are electric, but in America these types of vehicles have accounted for only about 6% of sales since Q4 2025. As gas prices hover near an average of $4.35, it's no surprise that sales of hybrid vehicles are surging. Mazda currently offers three hybrid SUVs, including one traditional hybrid and two plug-in versions. Its lineup in the U.S. lacks a full battery electric vehicle, however, making it one of the only major automotive brands without an EV on the sales lot. But as sales of EVs begin to rebound in the U.S., that may be about to change.
Mazda briefly offered the all-electric MX-30 in the U.S., but with a range of only 100 miles and a starting price of more than $34,000, it bombed commercially. Now Mazda is testing an electric prototype that may debut as an electric CX-90. The gas and hybrid versions are the largest SUVs in Mazda's lineup, but the chassis-testing-mule that was first spotted in California in late 2025, and was recently seen again, is smaller than the current CX-90. With Mazda remaining mum on the subject, here's what we know.
Production potentially delayed despite tests
Mazda previously announced plans to build new electric vehicles at its Hofu plant in Japan, electrify its entire lineup by 2030, and release a new EV in the U.S. in 2027. The end of the tax credit and tariffs on imported vehicles have reportedly altered those plans, and now Mazda may not release an EV until 2029. The company also stated that it expects EVs to account for only about 25% of global sales by 2030.
Instead, Mazda will continue to focus on hybrid vehicles, even as testing appears to move forward on a fully-electric prototype. Very little is known about this test vehicle, but it doesn't have an exhaust and closely resembles the current CX-90 and CX-70. Its short end indicates it is likely a five-seater with only two rows, unlike the three-row CX-90.
While EV enthusiasts await official news, buyers in other countries benefit from Mazda's partnership with Chinese company Changan Automobile. Tariffs and regulations keep those vehicles off of U.S. lots. For now, American buyers must settle for either a traditional hybrid version of the CX-50, or plug-in hybrid versions of the CX-90 and the CX-70. In 2027, Mazda plans to introduce a hybrid version of its popular CX-5, which will boast a powertrain developed entirely by Mazda engineers. The CX-5 is the automaker's best-selling SUV, and emphasizes Mazda's renewed commitment to hybrid technology. The implications for the spotted test vehicle are unclear, at least for now.