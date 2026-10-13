Electric CX-90 Caught Testing Again, But Can It Reverse Mazda's EV Bad Luck?

When the $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles ended in 2025, sales in the U.S. cratered. Globally, 25% of new car purchases are electric, but in America these types of vehicles have accounted for only about 6% of sales since Q4 2025. As gas prices hover near an average of $4.35, it's no surprise that sales of hybrid vehicles are surging. Mazda currently offers three hybrid SUVs, including one traditional hybrid and two plug-in versions. Its lineup in the U.S. lacks a full battery electric vehicle, however, making it one of the only major automotive brands without an EV on the sales lot. But as sales of EVs begin to rebound in the U.S., that may be about to change.

Mazda briefly offered the all-electric MX-30 in the U.S., but with a range of only 100 miles and a starting price of more than $34,000, it bombed commercially. Now Mazda is testing an electric prototype that may debut as an electric CX-90. The gas and hybrid versions are the largest SUVs in Mazda's lineup, but the chassis-testing-mule that was first spotted in California in late 2025, and was recently seen again, is smaller than the current CX-90. With Mazda remaining mum on the subject, here's what we know.