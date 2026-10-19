Why Did Old-School Computers Have Green Text?

If you picture a computer terminal from the 1970s or 1980s, you probably imagine glowing green letters on a nearly black screen. It's embedded in popular culture, from the Mother computer in Alien to the digital rain in The Matrix, and for many of us, green text is simply how old computers are supposed to look.

There was a practical reason for it. Green wasn't the only color available, but green phosphors were particularly well suited to displaying text. They were bright, efficient, resistant to screen burn, and capable of producing sharp characters. It also helped that the human eye is especially sensitive to light in the green part of the spectrum, so a green display could look impressively bright without the CRT having to work quite as hard.

Monochrome was the standard for many computer terminals and early personal computers because, for displaying text and numbers, color was often an unnecessary expense. When IBM launched the hugely influential IBM PC in 1981, for example, a setup with 64 KB of RAM, one floppy disk drive and IBM's monochrome display cost about $3,000. IBM's color monitor didn't arrive until 1983, and cost hundreds of dollars more on top of the hardware required to drive it. If all you were going to be doing was staring at columns of text, green was more than adequate.