DeWalt's 20V PowerPack Battery Is 60% Off On Amazon Right Now

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There's a lot to love about DeWalt, especially its almost endless array of power tools. With a single battery, you can power more than 300 tools under its 20V system. And this October, you can grab one of its most beloved models at a significant price drop on Amazon.

Usually, the DeWalt 20V MAX Battery XR PowerPack 4Ah (DCB2104) retails for $169 on Amazon. Right now, you can grab it at a whopping 60% off at $67.80. In August 2026, we reported the end of the DeWalt Powerstack and PowerPack era. Because of this, it's unsurprising that it's slowly offloading the battery lineups with the same branding.

You can also get a pair of 20V MAX Battery XR PowerPack batteries (DCB2104-2) at 56% off at $119 (or $59.50 each). It's even cheaper than what you would have paid for just a single battery unit. When it's not on sale, it's listed at $269. While they both run on DeWalt's 20V series, it's important to note that there are differences between the 20V MAX XR PowerPack and 20V MAX battery lines. Here's what people have to say about them and how to know if they're worth snagging today.