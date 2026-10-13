DeWalt's 20V PowerPack Battery Is 60% Off On Amazon Right Now
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There's a lot to love about DeWalt, especially its almost endless array of power tools. With a single battery, you can power more than 300 tools under its 20V system. And this October, you can grab one of its most beloved models at a significant price drop on Amazon.
Usually, the DeWalt 20V MAX Battery XR PowerPack 4Ah (DCB2104) retails for $169 on Amazon. Right now, you can grab it at a whopping 60% off at $67.80. In August 2026, we reported the end of the DeWalt Powerstack and PowerPack era. Because of this, it's unsurprising that it's slowly offloading the battery lineups with the same branding.
You can also get a pair of 20V MAX Battery XR PowerPack batteries (DCB2104-2) at 56% off at $119 (or $59.50 each). It's even cheaper than what you would have paid for just a single battery unit. When it's not on sale, it's listed at $269. While they both run on DeWalt's 20V series, it's important to note that there are differences between the 20V MAX XR PowerPack and 20V MAX battery lines. Here's what people have to say about them and how to know if they're worth snagging today.
What do people have to say about the DeWalt 20V PowerPack Battery Pack?
Most owners of the DeWalt 20V PowerPack batteries are highly satisfied with the performance. On Amazon, the DeWalt 20V PowerPack Battery 4Ah has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 160 reviewers. In addition, an impressive 86% of customers also thought it was worth giving a perfect 5-star rating. The combo deal where it's sold as a pair shares the same 4.6-star rating by 140+ users, plus it's listed as the number one best selling product in Amazon's Cordless Tool Battery Packs category. On Home Depot, more than 9,000 people thought it was also worth giving around 4.6 stars on average. Despite its price, many people thought it was worth the money, especially if you work long hours. In addition, professionals have praised its compactness, lightness, and power.
That said, if you do miss the sale, you can still get the DeWalt 20V Max Lithium Ion Battery (DCB204) on the same listing. At $62.99, its standard price is even lower than the PowerPack model. On Amazon, more than 4,600 people have rated it at 4.6 stars on average. Although, if you're patient, it might also be worth waiting for another sale on Amazon. In March 2026, the DeWalt 20V batteries went on sale at more than 70% off at $36 for its Big Spring Sale.
Should you get the DeWalt 20V PowerPack?
Among the many differences between the two DeWalt 20V batteries you will notice right away is the price, where the 20V MAX PowerPack can be more than double the price when it's not on sale. Since the cheaper 20V MAX options also work with 20V MAX XR tools, you don't necessarily need to upgrade if you don't have the budget yet. For people who only need batteries for light work, like with small drills, the 20V MAX is more than enough. It might also be a better deal for people who only use their tools sparingly. If you have all the money in the world, there are a lot of advantages to investing in the PowerPack models.
The 20V MAX XR PowerPack 4 Ah is made to work with tools that have higher power requirements, like circular saws or grinders. It's also relatively more compact and lightweight. For example, the 20V PowerPack Ah weighs 1.2 lbs and measures 5.13 inches by 3.33 inches by 1.99 inches. On the other hand, the 20V MAX XR 4 Ah is a little bit heavier at 1.4 lbs and all around larger at 5.7 inches by 5.08 inches by 2.72 inches. While this can be a marginal difference for the average person, the 20V PowerPack can be a better investment for professionals who work with tight work spaces or those that require you to lift your tools overhead for long periods.