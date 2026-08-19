DeWalt's PowerStack & PowerPack Era Is Ending: What It Means For Your 20V Max Tools

The DeWalt brand is known for many things, including its commitment to cordless tool technology. DeWalt makes several types of batteries, including the pouch-cell Powerstack and the tabless cell Powerpack. Both have become common sights in workshops and earned users' trust, but that's about to change, as DeWalt has discontinued its Powerstack and Powerpack branding.

Fortunately, the batteries themselves aren't going anywhere. You'll still be able to buy pouch cell and tabless cell batteries, just without the now-familiar name on the shell. These batteries, which were already part of DeWalt's high-performance 20V Max XR battery line, will shed their Powerstack and Powerpack branding in favor of streamlined XR naming conventions. Thus, if you want the same batteries under the new branding, you'll just have to seek them out under their new designation, sans Powerstack or Powerpack logos.

If you need to refresh your DeWalt battery selection, finding your renamed Powerstack and Powerpack batteries won't be much of a hassle. Here's a rundown of how battery names are changing.