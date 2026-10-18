How Long Does Samsung Provide Software Updates For Its Smart TVs?

If you've recently splashed out on one of Samsung's latest smart TVs, you may be curious how long your TV is set to last. With the average lifespan of smart TVs ranging from approximately seven to ten years, software updates are a crucial component for preserving your smart TV's longevity. Samsung's Tizen OS, which debuted over ten years ago, remains at the core of its smart TV range. But which TVs does Samsung offer updates to, and how long do they last?

In 2024, Samsung announced publicly that it would be bringing free updates to its models released from March of that year, as well as some 2023 models. According to Samsung, the Tizen OS updates are guaranteed for seven years from a product's release date. This is good news for those with older models wishing to take advantage of the latest updates, with Samsung rolling out its latest One UI Tizen update to older models in 2026.

Besides offering access to the latest features and improvements, there are several important reasons to keep your smart TV updated. Not doing so may put your smart TV at risk of cyberattacks. Certain apps may also become unusable due to changes in software requirements.