Are Ford's 10-Speed Transmissions The Same As GM's?

The modern auto industry has seen no shortage of partnerships between car companies, some better known than others. In one colorful example, Mazda, the Japanese carmaker, partnered with Italian automaker Fiat to build the Miata-based Fiat 124 Spider. The fifth generation of the iconic Toyota Supra? It famously shares a platform with the German BMW Z4.

Auto companies don't just collaborate on vehicles, though, but also on major mechanical components. One of the biggest current examples of this is the shared Ford and General Motors 10-speed automatic transmission platform. Historically, some examples of parts-sharing, like those from the old Ford-Mazda partnership, made sense from a global market standpoint, but seeing America's two largest automakers — and two fierce Detroit rivals, at that — working together on a shared transmission is something many old-school brand loyalists may not have expected.

Ford and GM's transmissions aren't the same product, however. While they share the core design and most of their hardware, the Ford and GM versions of the 10-speed differ in several aspects, including their names, some of their parts, and software tuning.