Is A Manual Ford Mustang Faster Than An Automatic?

The modern Ford Mustang — at least in its V8 form — deserves a lot of credit for being one of the few new cars keeping the manual transmission alive. Depending on how old you are, you may remember when it was basically assumed that every performance or sports car would be available with a manual gearbox — and most people didn't make a big deal about it. Things are a lot different in the modern era, though.

On one hand, today's manual transmission offerings are about as scarce as they've ever been — with some longtime enthusiast favorites putting their stick-shifts out to pasture. Yet on the other hand, that rarity has brought forth an ever more passionate romanticization of the manual transmission among the enthusiast crowd.

For some purists and manual-lovers, there's simply no other way to enjoy a car like the Mustang than with three pedals and a stick shift — and indeed, there's no denying the extra fun that comes with a manual. What about it when it comes to performance, though? As we are about to see, on modern Mustang models that are offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, the automatic gearbox is likely to be the faster choice, sometimes by a significant margin.