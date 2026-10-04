Is A Manual Ford Mustang Faster Than An Automatic?
The modern Ford Mustang — at least in its V8 form — deserves a lot of credit for being one of the few new cars keeping the manual transmission alive. Depending on how old you are, you may remember when it was basically assumed that every performance or sports car would be available with a manual gearbox — and most people didn't make a big deal about it. Things are a lot different in the modern era, though.
On one hand, today's manual transmission offerings are about as scarce as they've ever been — with some longtime enthusiast favorites putting their stick-shifts out to pasture. Yet on the other hand, that rarity has brought forth an ever more passionate romanticization of the manual transmission among the enthusiast crowd.
For some purists and manual-lovers, there's simply no other way to enjoy a car like the Mustang than with three pedals and a stick shift — and indeed, there's no denying the extra fun that comes with a manual. What about it when it comes to performance, though? As we are about to see, on modern Mustang models that are offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, the automatic gearbox is likely to be the faster choice, sometimes by a significant margin.
The numbers don't lie
Ford is worthy of big praise for keeping the manual transmission as a core part of the Mustang's ethos, yet perhaps because of that, we also have a tendency to snub just how impressive the modern Mustang's automatic transmission is. This became clear back when the 2018 model year update introduced the new 10-speed automatic to the Mustang's option sheet.
When testing two different 2018 Mustang GTs, both powered by the same 5.0-liter V8 engine, Motor Trend found that the 10-speed automatic version ran a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds, which was a full half-second quicker than the 4.4-second 0-60 time of the six-speed manual car. This difference carried on through the quarter-mile, where the automatic Mustang ran a 12.1-second ET to the manual's 12.6-second ET.
More than just a few ticks on a clock, that's a substantial, real-world advantage for the automatic. Fast forward several years to the current, track-focused Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and the automatic transmission's acceleration advantage is still present. In Motor Trend's track testing, the 500-horsepower Dark Horse with the six-speed manual ran a 4.1-second 0-60 time, while the ten-speed automatic version was noticeably quicker, at just 3.7 seconds to hit 60. On top of all this, the automatic should also be easier to drive and more consistent.
Speed vs fun?
When Ford redesigned the Mustang for the 2024 model year, it dropped the manual transmission option from the four-cylinder Mustang EcoBoost, meaning you now have to step up to the V8-powered Mustang GT if you want to row your own gears. Interestingly, comparing the performance between the 10-speed automatic Mustang EcoBoost and the six-speed manual Mustang GT further shows just how impressive the automatic transmission is.
Despite being down by four cylinders and over 170 horsepower from the Mustang GT, Car & Driver turned in a 4.5-second 0-60 time and 13.2-second quarter-mile time from the 2024 Mustang EcoBoost. Both of those numbers are closer to a manual-equipped Mustang GT's performance than you might expect, with the V8 car running a low four-second 0-60 time and a mid-twelve-second quarter-mile. When it comes to the raw numbers, the results speak for themselves, and the Mustang's automatic is hard to beat.
Ultimately, though, these differences in speed between the automatic and manual — even if significant — are unlikely to win over many manual purists. In the era of today's high-tech, rapidly shifting automatics, opting for a manual is an emotional and even illogical choice. Being a car enthusiast isn't always about logic, though — and plenty of enthusiasts are willing to accept the manual's slower acceleration and leg-tiring, traffic-jam annoyances for the fun factor and added layer of engagement you can't get with an automatic, no matter how much faster it may be.