Why Do So Many Cars Have 8-Speed Automatic Transmissions Now?

Eight-speed automatic transmissions are common — they're used in many vehicles currently on sale. Many manufacturers use these eight-speed automatics because they hit the "sweet spot" where performance and fuel economy both improve. That's a winning combination.

The first eight-speed automatic was Aisin's AA80E in the Lexus LS460 in 2007. The most widely used eight-speed is likely the ZF 8HP family of transmissions, one of the best transmissions ever offered on a production car, which has been around since 2010, when it debuted in the fifth generation of the BMW 7 Series that was equipped with the V12 engine. Its initial use in BMW's flagships, the 760i and 760Li, demonstrated added flexibility and higher efficiency. The 8HP was also lighter than the previous six-speed automatic and fit in the same space. Other automakers soon adopted the 8HP, with even manufacturers of sports cars like Aston Martin adopting it for its quicker shifting speed. Many mechanics say the ZF 8-speed is one of the most reliable transmissions, and we will focus on it due to its wide use in so many vehicles.

There are other eight-speed automatic transmissions. Hyundai followed in 2011 with the A8LR1 and A8TR1. General Motors' Hydra-Matic 8L90 was first used in the 2015 C7 Corvette Stingray and Z06. Toyota also introduced one in 2016: the FF 8-speed Direct Shift-8AT. Today, various models of the Tacoma, Highlander, Grand Highlander, 4Runner, and Land Cruiser have an eight-speed automatic.