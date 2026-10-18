Why Florida And Other US States Are Suing TP-Link Over Its Routers

Buying and using modern technology for the home seems like it should be a fairly straightforward process. But in today's world, user safety online is a bigger concern than ever before, which means buyers should be aware of every device they're using. That includes equipment manufactured by TP-Link, which is now facing lawsuits over router security issues from four different states.

Florida's October 6 lawsuit points to the previous cyberattacks involving TP-Link routers that the state attributes to Chinese government-supported hackers. The suit also alleges that TP-Link has misled customers when it comes to the security capabilities of the company's HomeShield service. In the lawsuit, Florida also questions whether TP-Link has informed customers about its relationship with China. A lawsuit was also filed by the state of Iowa against TP-Link on the same date. In the suit, the Attorney General noted that much of TP-Link's manufacturing takes place in China, and pointed to the subsidies the company has received from the Chinese government as well.

Montana and Nebraska also filed lawsuits against TP-Link on October 6, with the Montana AG alleging that the company's apps collect users' personal information. The suit alleges that this information, which includes location and device details, may then be shared with other connected entities. In addition to other claims, the Nebraska lawsuit alleges that TP-Link used a contractor with alleged connections to the Chinese military to build its manufacturing facility in Vietnam.