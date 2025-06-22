Where Are TP-Link Routers Made And Why Does The US Government Want To Ban Them?

TP-Link is a major player in networking and wireless routers. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company commands a lion's share of the U.S. internet router market — 65% to be precise — but it is now facing scrutiny from multiple government agencies over national security risks. Established in China back in 1996, followed by a 2008 expansion into the U.S. and the establishment of a global headquarters in California last year, the company is now staring at a nationwide ban in the U.S.

The investigations first began late in 2024, with the U.S. Justice, Commerce, and Defense all launching their own probes. Sources for The Wall Street Journal allege that TP-Link routers ship with security flaws that the company doesn't address, and that the company doesn't engage with security experts to fix those security flaws. In early June 2025, for example, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) highlighted a high-severity security flaw in TP-Link routers.

TP-Link claims it has manufacturing and supply chain networks in multiple countries. Core production takes place in China, Vietnam, and Brazil, with the company recently expanding into India in 2022, as part of the local government's Make in India initiative. The threat to TP-Link's business is tied to its origins in China, with some claims that it is state-sponsored. However, TP-Link says that it has split from TP-LINK Technologies, which exclusively serves the Chinese market. The company that serves the global market, including the U.S., is TP-Link Systems, headquartered in California.