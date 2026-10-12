This B-29 Superfortress Has Spent 78 Years Underwater, Now It's Emerging

On July 21, 1948, a B-29 Superfortress flew over Lake Mead as it prepared to land. The altimeter informed the pilot and copilot that the aircraft was 400 feet above the lake, but the reading was off. While traveling at around 230 mph, the aircraft struck the surface of the lake and sank to the bottom. Fortunately, everybody onboard survived the accident, but the bomber remains there to this day. For years, the Lake Mead B-29 was the focus of numerous dives after it was discovered in the early 2000s.

The site is managed by the National Park Service (NPS), which regulates access for recreational dives while working to protect the bomber. The NPS is firm in its stance that the B-29 is for looking at while diving, and not touching, as it wants to preserve the site. One factor that might make preservation challenging is depth, as the lake's water level has been dropping over time. In 2003, the B-29 dive site was nearly 300 feet below the lake's surface, and as water levels fluctuate, it's moving closer to the surface.

These days, the B-29's final resting place is only 115 feet below the surface due to continuous water loss at Lake Mead. That puts it considerably closer than it was when the plane's exact location was found in 2000. When it was discovered, the NPS had strict requirements for technical divers only, making recreational dives impossible. That stance has changed now that the water isn't as deep as it once was, and the Lake Mead B-29 Superfortress is now open to anyone qualified to dive and marvel at its mostly intact structure.