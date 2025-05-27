There Are Still A Lot Of Sunken Warplanes At The Bottom Of Lake Michigan: Here's Why

At the height of World War II, the U.S. Navy faced a critical training dilemma: how to safely prepare thousands of new pilots for carrier landings without exposing them to the very real threats posed by German U-boats in the Atlantic and Japanese submarines in the Pacific. The solution was Lake Michigan. What made this inland lake so ideal wasn't just its seclusion, but the fact that the Navy already had a presence nearby in Glenview, Illinois, where they expanded operations between 1923 and 1942, building hangars, airfields, and landing strips across the area.

To replicate carrier conditions, the Navy stripped two sidewheel paddle steamers, the SS Seeandbee and Greater Buffalo, to their hulls and rebuilt them with makeshift aircraft carriers, adding in flat wooden flight decks to serve as floating runways. These were renamed as the USS Sable and USS Wolverine, which might be the strangest warship ever used by the U.S. Navy. While these carriers were unarmed and unconventional, they proved to be vital for the training program.

From 1942 until the end of the war, around 15,000 Navy pilots, including future President George H.W. Bush, learned to take off and land on these converted vessels. Crashes were expected, but the idea was to train hard and survive mistakes.

