This $60 USB Gadget Lets You Play Your Super Nintendo Cartridges On A Computer

If there's one thing retro gamers truly love, it's their cartridge collection, but for many collectors, the cartridges simply sit on a shelf. In a lot of cases, cartridges end up outlasting the consoles that played them. And when the console gives up, the other route to run those titles are emulators, which still need a copy of the game to run. Many people get around that requirement by grabbing copies off sketchy download sites, but not everyone is up for that, for various understandable reasons.

But a small Romanian company called Epilogue now sells a third option: the SN Operator, a sleek, transparent dock. At its top lies a slot that fits both Super Nintendo cartridges and Super Famicom cartridges (the Japanese versions of the SNES). The dock connects over USB-C to Windows, macOS, and Linux machines, plus handhelds like the Steam Deck, Valve's portable gaming PC.

Inside that clear shell, though, you won't find any original chips from the Super Nintendo. That's because the dock doesn't need those, since it works by copying the game's data from the cartridge to the computer. Then, Epilogue's companion app, Playback, runs the game in its built-in emulator. It does work like the real deal, though. And just like the old days, pulling the cart out instantly stops the game.

Epilogue also says the dock is capable of handling cartridges that relied on extra hardware to run. Some carried add-on chips for graphics or processing, like the Super FX chip inside the original "Star Fox." Other forms of input — like games built for the Super Scope, Nintendo's now-valuable old light gun accessory – simply use your computer's mouse.