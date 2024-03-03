The History Of Nintendo Flash Carts And The Big Mystery Behind MIG-Switch

Around the turn of the new year, when 2023 became 2024, the video game community was blindsided by the release of the MIG-Switch, a flash cart for the Nintendo Switch that can run downloaded games on any iteration of the console, regardless of hardware or firmware changes. This raised all sorts of questions.

For starters, why now? Flash carts — specialized flash memory cards that run preloaded programs on cartridge-based game systems, potentially including pirated material — take time and effort to create, and the Switch is nearing the end of its product lifespan. Who's behind it? Details are scarce, given the understandable secrecy around what is fundamentally a copy protection circumvention device. Team Xecuter, a notorious crew of console modders already rumored to be involved, had been dormant after criminal and civil legal trouble a few years ago. Was this signaling their return? Was it a coincidence that Gary Bowser, the only team member of Team Xecuter to serve prison time, had been released a few months earlier?

To understand what is or isn't happening with the MIG-Switch, we need to look at the history of flash carts and the larger ROM dumping/emulation ecosystem. Read on to take a trip through time.