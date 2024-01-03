What Is MIG Switch For Nintendo, And How Does It Work?

Nintendo has always had a bit of an adversarial relationship with console and software modifications, let's say. The company is notorious for coming down hard on unsanctioned alterations to its products and doubly so on the usage of ROM files and game emulation. This is why, while the Nintendo Switch does feature both external storage functionality and a save data cloud back-up, neither format is designed to be easily interfaced with other devices. Let's just say what happens on the Switch stays on the Switch.

Those who prefer to take a more proactive approach to data management have created a variety of homebrew tools and gadgets to circumvent Nintendo's enclosed ecosystem. The newest of these tools is MIG Switch, which, as its official website explains, is a "back-up & development device for ALL Nintendo Switch consoles, regardless of their version, firmware, type."

Essentially, it's a portable tool for quickly and easily backing up all of the data on a Nintendo Switch console, whether Nintendo likes it or not. MIG Switch will be available via licensed distributors sometime this year for an as-of-yet undisclosed price. But how, exactly, does such a thing work, and more importantly, is it safe to use?