4 Video Doorbell Brands That Don't Require A Subscription

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It's hard being invested in tech and avoiding subscriptions these days. Managing multiple subscriptions can be a headache. Unlike tools you can use to mass unsubscribe from emails, canceling subscriptions often involves sifting through apps one by one and deleting them manually.

There are plenty of good reasons for buying a video doorbell, like security, tracking deliveries, or keeping an eye on your property while you're away. However, many video doorbell companies hide features behind a subscription paywall, forcing customers to pay monthly to get good use from their products. The most common paid feature is cloud storage for saving video recordings. To avoid compulsory subscription fees, some companies have a workaround – built-in local storage.

In this list, we'll share some of the best video doorbell brands that don't require a subscription. These brands offer all the essentials you need from a video doorbell without locking you into monthly payments.