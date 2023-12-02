Top Rated Security Camera Apps For Android
In an era where security is an ever-growing concern, choosing the right security camera app for your Android device can be a game-changer. Even if you don't live in an area with a high crime rate, having some form of video surveillance in your home can give you peace of mind.
Today, we're looking at the best security camera apps for Android that anyone can easily download for free, or for a small fee. We've examined each app for its reliability, user-friendliness, and versatility. We've also considered key factors such as ease of setup, camera quality, streaming stability, and additional features like cloud storage and motion detection. Whether you need an app to repurpose old smartphones into security cameras, or a sophisticated system integrating with modern IP cameras, this list covers a range of choices.
With a focus on user experience, budget-friendliness, and comprehensive security solutions, our top picks will work for a variety of needs and preferences. Stay informed and secure with our carefully curated list of top-rated security camera apps for Android.
AlfredCamera Home Security
AlfredCamera offers a convenient solution for repurposing outdated smartphones into a functional home security system. To get started, simply download the AlfredCamera app onto any Android phone, and utilize its built-in camera for surveillance. This setup allows for easy placement throughout your home or in specific locations such as hotel rooms, providing live video access from wherever the camera is positioned.
If trading in old phones isn't an option, AlfredCamera is also compatible with standard security cameras. The company's own branded cameras are available for around $30 each. Setup is extremely easy and only requires a quick connection to get your security system up and running.
The app requires a subscription that is priced reasonably at $3.99 per month, or $29.99 annually. AlfredCamera is a great budget option that doesn't require a lot of installation and upcycles old tech that would otherwise sit in a drawer somewhere.
TinyCam Monitor
TinyCam Monitor is an app that lets you monitor IP cameras, video encoders, and DVRs, all managed conveniently from an Android device. It's a straightforward application packed with extensive functionality, perfect for those who need to keep an eye on things while away. TinyCam Monitor is designed to work seamlessly with any internet protocol camera (IP camera). It has been tested with various cameras, performing flawlessly within the constraints of internet connection speed and camera quality.
The TinyCam app enables control of built-in camera functions, such as zoom and pan, directly from the interface, with adjustable settings within the app itself. Setting up and connecting a camera to TinyCam is extremely quick, allowing easy access whenever there's an internet connection. While there are some minor bugs in the software, the connection and live feed viewing capabilities are highly reliable.
TinyCam Monitor offers both a free and a paid version. Each version is a separate app, allowing users to try the free version to explore its features. The free version offers most of the same functionalities and performs quite well. The primary difference in the free version is the inclusion of ads for monetization. For those seeking an ad-free experience, the paid version of TinyCam is an affordable option, available at a cost of $3.99.
AtHome Camera
AtHome Camera by iChano is another versatile and budget-friendly camera solution. It's designed to be used with smartphones, tablets, and laptops with built-in cameras to stream and save video footage. Included are several useful settings like motion control to activate recordings when motion is detected. A laptop or phone can be set to immediately start recording when certain conditions are met to ensure security as well as limit the amount of wasted data and recording unnecessarily.
It can easily be set up as a dash cam. All that's needed is a phone car mount and your everyday smartphone acts as a fully functioning dash cam. It records video to the cloud while driving and actively records your GPS location as well. This is crucial in the event of an accident which can show evidence in insurance claims. Since it's streamed directly to the cloud, even if your device is damaged, the video can easily be recovered.
AtHome Camera can be used for free with ads, or ads can be removed with a one-time fee of $1.99. In addition, the app does charge fees for cloud storage if you want to use its services.
Reolink
Reolink offers a complete home security system, including both software solutions and a range of branded cameras sold on its website. The Reolink app allows users to remotely view their home security cameras from Android devices, providing both real-time feeds and time-stamped recordings.
Additionally, if the camera has built-in microphones and speakers, users can directly interact with people on camera, making it suitable for monitoring situations like babysitting or as a front door security option.
However, the Reolink app is specifically designed to work with Reolink cameras, with no assurance of compatibility with other camera brands. While this ensures an easy operation experience within the Reolink ecosystem, it may limit the use of cameras from other manufacturers. The systems are user-friendly and effective, but work best when used with Reolink's own products.
This can be great from a customer service standpoint. Any tech issues and troubleshooting will be resolved by a single company, but you may pay more in the beginning by purchasing cameras from Reolink, and you may not be able to repurpose third-party cameras. Reolink does provide a diverse range of cameras, including solar-powered trail cameras and extensive multi-point security systems.
WardenCam
WardenCam is a security camera app that repurposes old smartphones into an affordable security system. The setup process is straightforward: users download the app, log in with their Google account, and designate their device as either a camera or a receiver. The app allows access to video feeds over any data network or Wi-Fi and automatically uploads videos to Google Drive without additional charges.
The software features a surprisingly powerful toolset, including low-light recording adjustments, two-way communication, and motion detection. WardenCam's impressive feature set is complemented by an easy-to-use interface that anyone will be able to jump right into.
WardenCam is an economical security solution with no ads or hidden costs. With all of this functionality, the app only costs a one-time fee of $5.99. The only additional products offered on their site are camera stands and holders for setting up devices as security cameras. It includes free cloud storage, motion detection, and alerts, and works on Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and LTE.
Nest Cam
If you're looking for an all-inclusive smart home system, Nest is an excellent choice.
Google purchased Nest in 2014, and the app has since grown its reputation as a smart home system. Nest Cam gives around-the-clock access to your security system no matter where you are. It has multiple setting configurations to only record and store files of what's needed as well as playback, and two-way microphone communications through the app. Nest Cam offers 24/7 video streaming and motion detection. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and can be used with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
It's an impressive system that is all connected to your Google account and your smart home system. Nest Cam can send you alerts to your phone any time motion activity is detected and the sensitivity settings can be altered so you aren't constantly receiving notifications of birds or branches blowing in the wind.
Although the app is free, the Nest system comes with a monthly subscription fee of $8 to properly work. However, it's probably best to just continue to use the free version until April 2024 when Nest's services will be combined with Google Home and other Google products.
IP Webcam
IP Webcam, developed by Pavel Khlebovich, is a straightforward and free security camera app. It effectively transforms your devices or any IP camera into a personal security network. Despite its basic user interface, which lacks the polish and flare of bigger brands, it performs well for a free app. The app features easily adjustable settings and one-click connections for many devices.
It supports saving videos in various formats and enables automatic uploads to Dropbox, email, or other storage services. IP Webcam's standard security app features include two-way microphone control, motion detection, and low-light recording. Additionally, IP Webcam offers pre-configured settings for monitoring babies or pets, triggering recordings based on motion or sound above specific thresholds, and promptly sending notifications to users' devices.
IP Webcam is a simple, stripped-down security app, but still retains all of the necessary features one would expect from a premium app, while still remaining free.
Camy
Camy is an app that transforms smartphones and tablets into devices for streaming live security footage. In addition to the standard set of features like low-light mode, cloud recording, and motion detecting, Camy has a bunch of convenient features that extend both the functionality and the life of your device.
One key feature is its ability to turn off the screens on your devices remotely when in use to save power. This also prevents the screen from being active during nighttime operations. The device can also be activated remotely through the app. Users can turn the flashlight on or off for a better view, swap between front and back cameras when available, and use it for two-way communication remotely.
These convenient features coupled with motion detection, and its HD streaming capacity make Camy an excellent choice for a home security network. Camy is free, but users can unlock more functionality with a premium membership, such as the ability to add multiple cameras and phones to an account. Full access to all features costs approximately $2.50 for a month, or $25 for the year. There is also a three-day trial period for new customers.
SeeCiTV
SeeCiTV transforms smartphones and tablets into high-definition security cameras using its app-based service. To operate the security camera functionality, users simply download the app, which allows remote control of the cameras, including turning them on and off. One of the interesting features of SeeCiTV is the battery-saving features. The app can remotely turn the backlight screens off to prevent heat damage and conserve battery.
SeeCiTV is one of the easiest home security systems to set up and use. Instead of complicated settings, users can simply download the app on their devices, and if on the same Wi-Fi network, they can connect to Wi-Fi. This automatically sets up the connection and users can designate which device is being used as a camera and which is the receiver with a push of a button. After initial setup, users can simply log in to the network and easily view security footage from anywhere.
While the app is free, there is a premium version available. It removes ads and offers additional features, including no limits on connected devices, enhanced recording quality, and extended time limits. The premium version costs $3.50 monthly or $10 for three months.
Security Camera CZ
Security Camera CZ is an entirely free app with all features immediately accessible upon download. The app is versatile and is suitable for setting up baby monitors, home security, or other types of remote monitoring. It offers excellent motion detection capabilities and can store up to 15 days of footage at a time.
One of the key features of this app is its stability. In the event of a phone update or any of the other random things that can cause an app to crash, Security Camera CZ is designed to automatically restart the app if it inadvertently shuts down. This is a significant convenience feature that removes the need for users to have to manually reset their devices if anything goes wrong.
The user interface of the app is clear and user-friendly, making the setup process simple. Users only need to download the app on the involved devices to get them connected. Overall, Security Camera CZ is user-friendly, feature-rich, and most importantly, completely free.
Onvier
Onvier is a powerful IP camera tool. The app supports all modern IP cameras and can be accessed from the app as well as a web client giving users more options to access their systems.
Users can access their camera's functions directly through the app to pan or zoom using built-in functions. The Onvier app also has multi-camera functionality to watch multiple cameras simultaneously. Onvier makes it easy to quickly check your cameras at a glance with screenshot previews and has built-in widgets for your Android device. The widgets allow you to quickly scan your phone to check your cameras.
In addition, Onvier also has a wide variety of language translations for its menus and UI which isn't common amongst security camera apps.
Onvier is free to use with ads and can be unlocked completely with a one-time payment of $5. The premium version includes more features like app reboot, picture-in-picture viewing, and video export to Google Drive. The UI isn't as welcoming as some of the others on this list, but it's still clear, concise, and easy to use.