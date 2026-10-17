Do You Need To Clean A Rental Car Before Returning It?

One of your top goals when renting a car may be to avoid extra fees. To this end, you should familiarize yourself with certain behaviors and activities to never engage in when driving a rental car, like smoking inside it or forgetting to refill the gas tank before returning it. It's also important to thoroughly review the rental company's policies. They can answer questions you might have, such as whether you need to clean a rental car before returning it.

Unfortunately, there's no universal answer to the question of whether you've got to clean your rental car before returning it. The language regarding whether cleaning is necessary varies from one policy to another. While a company might not require a driver to clean a vehicle, it may charge fees for returning a messy rental.

For example, if you acquire a vehicle through Budget Rent-a-Car, the relevant policy states the company has sole discretion to determine whether a driver has left the vehicle in such a condition that the company needs to charge them a "reasonable fee" for cleaning services. Enterprise's language regarding whether drivers and passengers can bring pets in rental cars implies a similar policy. It states that pets routinely must be kept in crates and that rental cars must be returned in clean condition, without any pet hair or other signs of uncleanliness resulting from an animal being in the car. The policy states drivers may incur cleaning or detailing fees if they return cars with signs of pet hair, dander, or similar contaminants.

Avis uses similar language when establishing its no smoking rule. The company says a driver may be charged cleaning fees of up to $450 if they return a rental car where they appear to have violated this policy.