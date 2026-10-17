Do Gas Or Diesel Trucks Typically Have Higher Resale Value?

If you're getting ready to buy a new pickup truck, you're probably weighing a lot of options, from brand and towing power, to whether your kids or dogs will actually fit comfortably in the back seat. Even if you already know that you prefer Ford over Chevy, or Ram over GMC, you still have to answer a very important question — gas or diesel?

With diesel prices hitting an alarming milestone of $6.52 per gallon, according to AAA, the answer may seem obvious, especially if you live in California, where prices have hit almost $8.50 per gallon. Though it may be painful to fill up, you should also consider the upfront price of the vehicle and the potential resale value of the truck a few years down the road.

The sticker price on a diesel truck is typically about $5,000 to $10,000 more than the MSRP of a gas truck. Diesels also tend to have higher maintenance costs, and of course, the fuel itself is typically more expensive. The answer may seem obvious, but it's not — diesel trucks usually get better miles per gallon, which helps offset the higher pump price. They also tend to depreciate more slowly, often retaining more value after three years than gasoline-powered trucks and cars. While you'll pay more up front, you may see a better return on your investment when you sell or trade in a diesel pickup. This doesn't necessarily mean that a diesel truck is right for you, however. There are several factors to consider before you plunk down your hard-earned cash.