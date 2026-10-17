Do Gas Or Diesel Trucks Typically Have Higher Resale Value?
If you're getting ready to buy a new pickup truck, you're probably weighing a lot of options, from brand and towing power, to whether your kids or dogs will actually fit comfortably in the back seat. Even if you already know that you prefer Ford over Chevy, or Ram over GMC, you still have to answer a very important question — gas or diesel?
With diesel prices hitting an alarming milestone of $6.52 per gallon, according to AAA, the answer may seem obvious, especially if you live in California, where prices have hit almost $8.50 per gallon. Though it may be painful to fill up, you should also consider the upfront price of the vehicle and the potential resale value of the truck a few years down the road.
The sticker price on a diesel truck is typically about $5,000 to $10,000 more than the MSRP of a gas truck. Diesels also tend to have higher maintenance costs, and of course, the fuel itself is typically more expensive. The answer may seem obvious, but it's not — diesel trucks usually get better miles per gallon, which helps offset the higher pump price. They also tend to depreciate more slowly, often retaining more value after three years than gasoline-powered trucks and cars. While you'll pay more up front, you may see a better return on your investment when you sell or trade in a diesel pickup. This doesn't necessarily mean that a diesel truck is right for you, however. There are several factors to consider before you plunk down your hard-earned cash.
Other key differences
If you're a newbie to the world of pickup trucks, there are several distinct differences beyond cost and resale value between diesel and gas options. If you're looking for a daily driver, you may not need to invest in a diesel truck. Gas options typically have more horsepower — most of the most powerful pickup trucks on the market use gas engines — but diesel offers stronger torque and better long-distance towing capabilities. Diesels can also tow heavier loads and are more efficient haulers, so you won't burn through your fuel as quickly.
If you're not all that concerned with resale value because you intend to keep your truck until the odometer hits six digits, diesel is still the better choice. While gas engines on pickups are built to last an average of about 200,000 miles, a well-maintained diesel truck may take you 350,000 to 500,000 miles. However, be prepared to pay more for even common maintenance items, like brakes and filters, due to the heavy-duty build of diesel trucks. They also typically need more fluids, making even a standard oil change more expensive.
Also, gas trucks quickly lose their value after crossing 100,000 miles. If you want to buy a used diesel pickup, lower mileage is usually preferred, but you don't have to disregard the higher-mileage options. Check the vehicle's maintenance history, look for rust, and do your research for model-specific problems before you sign on the dotted line.