Who Makes PowerSmart Lawn Mowers And Where Are They Manufactured?
Lawn mowers count among the essential pieces of equipment used for keeping your yard clean and neat. There are a lot of well-known brands out there, but sometimes the company behind a mower isn't the company that actually builds it. In other cases, some brands are just inadequate, as there are lawn mower models you should steer clear of. PowerSmart falls into the first category, and it's the name you may encounter when looking for an affordable lawn mower that will do the trick.
Founded in 2005, PowerSmart is a core brand of Amerisun Inc. and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Being a core brand means that PowerSmart lawn mowers are owned and made by Amerisun. This isn't limited to mowers only, as PowerSmart also offers portable generators and snow blowers, among other outdoor power equipment. According to the company's website, the Illinois team handles product design, quality checks, and customer service.
As for the lawn mower engines, PowerSmart's lawn mower lineup includes a variety of engine setups, meaning the company also uses engines from external manufacturers. For instance, PowerSmart currently lists a 21-inch 140cc gas self-propelled mower with a Briggs & Stratton engine. That being said, PowerSmart doesn't try to hide the fact that its products are actually manufactured outside of the US.
Who manufactures PowerSmart lawn mowers?
By checking the official website, one can easily find the information that PowerSmart lawn mowers are built in China by Zhejiang Dobest Power Tools Co., Ltd. The company also presents certificates, showing that Zhejiang Dobest Power Tools is a certified manufacturer that meets internationally recognized quality and safety standards. For PowerSmart's parent company, it's a similar situation, as Amerisun mowers are made with imported parts from the manufacturer Zhejiang Amerisun Technology in China.
The advertised quality seems to be well received, especially considering that PowerSmart lawn mowers are budget-friendly options. On Amazon, the lawn mowers have an average of 4 out of 5 stars, with some scoring higher marks. Customers at Walmart share a similar sentiment, since most PowerSmart lawn mowers also have ratings of 4 out of 5 stars on the retailer's website. The company itself says it has over 2 million customers across the US. Either way, if you do end up with a PowerSmart lawn mower (or any other brand, for that matter), remember that there are some things you should never mow over, such as tree roots or rocks.