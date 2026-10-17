Who Makes PowerSmart Lawn Mowers And Where Are They Manufactured?

Lawn mowers count among the essential pieces of equipment used for keeping your yard clean and neat. There are a lot of well-known brands out there, but sometimes the company behind a mower isn't the company that actually builds it. In other cases, some brands are just inadequate, as there are lawn mower models you should steer clear of. PowerSmart falls into the first category, and it's the name you may encounter when looking for an affordable lawn mower that will do the trick.

Founded in 2005, PowerSmart is a core brand of Amerisun Inc. and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Being a core brand means that PowerSmart lawn mowers are owned and made by Amerisun. This isn't limited to mowers only, as PowerSmart also offers portable generators and snow blowers, among other outdoor power equipment. According to the company's website, the Illinois team handles product design, quality checks, and customer service.

As for the lawn mower engines, PowerSmart's lawn mower lineup includes a variety of engine setups, meaning the company also uses engines from external manufacturers. For instance, PowerSmart currently lists a 21-inch 140cc gas self-propelled mower with a Briggs & Stratton engine. That being said, PowerSmart doesn't try to hide the fact that its products are actually manufactured outside of the US.