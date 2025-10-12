Who Makes Amerisun Mowers & Where Are They Built?
When it comes to lawn mowers, most consumers are likely familiar with the industry's heavy-hitters like Craftsman, DeWalt, and Stihl, just to name a few. But if you're shopping for something different, you may have come across the Amerisun brand. Amerisun mowers are manufactured by Amerisun Inc., a company that also makes the PowerSmart line of mowers and tools. Based in the U.S., Amerisun was originally founded and is currently headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. According to municipal filings and import records, Amerisun imports mower parts from its manufacturer, Zhejiang Amerisun Technology, in China, for assembly and distribution in the U.S.
Amerisun has several different models of its mower, including hand-push and self-propelled variants of its 21-inch gas-powered version available on Amazon. If you're curious about gas vs. electric lawn tools, Amerisun also offers electric mowers in its PowerSmart brand. The 80V Max 21-inch cordless lawn mower has 3-in-1 functionality, allowing you to mulch, discharge clippings from the back, or attach a rear bag, and has a listed runtime of up to 40 minutes per session.
User reviews on Amerisun lawn mowers
Amerisun's gas-powered push mowers are generally well received on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars across 20 reviews. Customers are impressed with the mower's easy setup and reliable starting. The mower's ability to easily handle tall grass is also a hit. Reviewers praise Amerisun's mower as a great value, especially when compared to other, more expensive brands. Though some reviews state that the mower struggles in thicker grass, customers overall are satisfied with its performance.
Walmart customers aren't quite as impressed, scoring Amerisun's gas mowers an average of 3.6 out of 5 stars from 22 reviews. Though some praise the mower's value and performance, others are reporting serious issues, including loud operation and even smoke during startup. A few people stated that the self-propelled feature stopped working after only a few uses. Even though some were happy with their purchase, many others were not.
Amerisun's PowerSmart 80V battery-powered mower has received mixed reviews across both Amazon and Walmart. On Amazon, the average rating is 3.8 out of 5 stars from 27 reviews. Several people have reported missing parts, problems with battery insertion, and even flying debris while mowing. Walmart is slightly better with a 4.1 out of 5 stars from 113 reviews, with some reports stating issues with the battery, including excessive charging times. Overall, customers of both Amazon and Walmart do appreciate the battery-powered mower because it's easy to use, especially when compared to gas-powered models.