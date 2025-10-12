Who Makes Amerisun Mowers & Where Are They Built?

Amerisun's gas-powered push mowers are generally well received on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars across 20 reviews. Customers are impressed with the mower's easy setup and reliable starting. The mower's ability to easily handle tall grass is also a hit. Reviewers praise Amerisun's mower as a great value, especially when compared to other, more expensive brands. Though some reviews state that the mower struggles in thicker grass, customers overall are satisfied with its performance.

Walmart customers aren't quite as impressed, scoring Amerisun's gas mowers an average of 3.6 out of 5 stars from 22 reviews. Though some praise the mower's value and performance, others are reporting serious issues, including loud operation and even smoke during startup. A few people stated that the self-propelled feature stopped working after only a few uses. Even though some were happy with their purchase, many others were not.

Amerisun's PowerSmart 80V battery-powered mower has received mixed reviews across both Amazon and Walmart. On Amazon, the average rating is 3.8 out of 5 stars from 27 reviews. Several people have reported missing parts, problems with battery insertion, and even flying debris while mowing. Walmart is slightly better with a 4.1 out of 5 stars from 113 reviews, with some reports stating issues with the battery, including excessive charging times. Overall, customers of both Amazon and Walmart do appreciate the battery-powered mower because it's easy to use, especially when compared to gas-powered models.