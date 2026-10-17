This $50 USB Gadget Lets You Play Old Game Boy Cartridges On A Computer

The Game Boy is one of the best-selling consoles of all time, but when was the last time you played a game on one? Lucky for you, if you have a batch of old cartridges still sitting around somewhere, you don't have to find a working Game Boy in order to play them. The retro gaming experts at Epilogue have a product called the GB Operator that lets you play those original cartridges on a computer using only a USB-C connection.

Priced at $49.99, the GB Operator gives you a convenient (and, compared to rare Game Boy prices, pretty affordable) way to play your games again. Epilogue's gadget also lets you back up your original saves from the cartridges. It's compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, and all you need to get started is the Playback software, a USB connection, and the physical cartridge.

The GB Operator isn't replacing your original collection with downloaded copies, either. It's actually launching the games through Epilogue's Playback software, which keeps the original cartridge and save data involved the entire time. That way, if you wanted to, you could save your game on the computer and pick up where you left off on a Game Boy.