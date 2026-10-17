This $50 USB Gadget Lets You Play Old Game Boy Cartridges On A Computer
The Game Boy is one of the best-selling consoles of all time, but when was the last time you played a game on one? Lucky for you, if you have a batch of old cartridges still sitting around somewhere, you don't have to find a working Game Boy in order to play them. The retro gaming experts at Epilogue have a product called the GB Operator that lets you play those original cartridges on a computer using only a USB-C connection.
Priced at $49.99, the GB Operator gives you a convenient (and, compared to rare Game Boy prices, pretty affordable) way to play your games again. Epilogue's gadget also lets you back up your original saves from the cartridges. It's compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, and all you need to get started is the Playback software, a USB connection, and the physical cartridge.
The GB Operator isn't replacing your original collection with downloaded copies, either. It's actually launching the games through Epilogue's Playback software, which keeps the original cartridge and save data involved the entire time. That way, if you wanted to, you could save your game on the computer and pick up where you left off on a Game Boy.
Other features of the GB Operator
The GB Operator also comes with controller support and save management, as well as support for cheat codes and RetroAchievements (a modern achievement system for older games). The device is also compatible with the Steam Deck in Desktop Mode, which gives you yet another way to enjoy your physical Game Boy collection. Though it's designed to work with Epilogue's Playback software, the GB Operator can also work with an emulator of your choice.
For collectors, one of the most important takeaways is that the GB Operator can read and restore cartridge save data. That lets you create digital copies of progress that might otherwise disappear when an old battery dies. It comes with various safeguards to protect cartridges during use, including overcurrent protection, electrostatic-discharge resistance, connection checks, and data-integrity verification. It also has counterfeit detection, with Epilogue reporting a 98.7% detection rate in testing of 388 suspected counterfeit cartridges.
Take note, though: Cartridge compatibility is not universal; damaged or counterfeit cartridges may fail to function properly, and save synchronization depends entirely on the cartridge's hardware remaining operational. The device also isn't a substitute for owning the physical game: the cartridge has to remain inserted while playing, and removing it stops the emulation.