Pocket Rocket Folding Road Bikes: How Much Do They Usually Cost & How Long Should They Last?
Apart from recreational use, bicycles serve as a solid alternative to the automobile for folks who aren't dealing with a lengthy everyday commute. Even if you are, a good E-bike or a traditional bicycle can help limit the travel time for those who aren't a comfortable walking distance to a subway station or bus stop. Of course, if you are riding your bike to the next transit stop, it can become a bit of an impediment because you will need to secure it to a rack during your bus ride or walk the bulky item onto a potentially crowded subway car.
While a bike will always bring a little bulk to your bus or subway ride, a good folding bike can limit the amount of space you're taking up in the public transportation sector. Some can even be tucked away in a checked case for air travel. If you're shopping for a good folding bicycle, you've likely come across the Pocket Rocket model from Bike Friday, as it's long been at the forefront of the folding bicycle market. The bikes continue to be popular, even as solid folders from other brands are available and sometimes more affordable.
By "more affordable," we mean they may be more than $1,000 cheaper than Bike Friday's Pocket Rockets, which start at around $2,250 for a standard, no-frills build. Once you start adding upgrades and specialty features, you can easily run the cost of a Pocket Rocket bike up to well over $4,000. The question is whether it's worth the cost.
How long a Pocket Rocket might last you
When you're considering whether a Bike Friday Pocket Rocket is worth the more than $2,000 investment, durability should rank high on the list of concerns. 'Cause for that money, you're gonna want to ensure you'll be able to ride it for several years at least. If that's a worry, you should know Bike Friday backs their Pocket Rockets with a 10-year warranty.
They back the frames of their bikes for that period, at least, guaranteeing them from defect over that ownership span. As for other components of the bike, those are generally covered for one year after purchase. That doesn't mean your Pocket Rocket will prove that durable, with much depending on how much stress you put on the bike during usage, and how well you maintain it. Still, the warranty coverage may be a solid barometer for how long the folding bike might last.
Apart from warranty, there are a few write-ups posted both online and on the bike's product page asserting that a Pocket Rocket may last you considerably longer than that 10-year warranty coverage. For instance, one writer notes in a recent online post that their Pocket Rocket bike has been in steady use since 1994. Similar testimonials appear on the Pocket Rocket's Bike Friday page, with some users claiming to have been riding theirs anywhere from 10 years to almost three decades. So, a Pocket Rocket may be a sound investment if you take proper care of it and accept that it's probably not fit for mountain biking.