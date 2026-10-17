$17.5K Gas Station Fine Shows Why You Can't Always Trust The Price On The Sign

For many drivers, getting the best possible price on fuel means paying attention to gas station signs in their area. Then it's a matter of deciding whether it's worth driving a few miles farther from home than usual just to save five or 10 cents on the gallon. However, a recent incident at a few New Jersey gas stations has shown that the price you see may not be the real price you're going to pay.

Gas station owner Rajinder Chandi was fined $17,500 after an Ocean County investigation found violations at three of his stations. The investigation began after the state Office of Weights & Measures received complaints involving two locations in Toms River, while a third was handled by the Lakehurst Borough Police Department. Chandi was found to have digital displays that did not match the actual per-gallon prices customers were being charged at the pumps. The investigation also uncovered numerous violations of New Jersey's weights and measures laws, along with a wider pattern of deceptive business practices.

The $17,500 penalty was part of a settlement that resolved pending municipal court complaints in Toms River and Lakehurst. Under the agreement, Chandi must make sure the prices shown on his pumps match what customers are charged. He must also use vendors certified by the New Jersey State Office of Weights and Measures for future pump repairs and provide documentation of those repairs to the county within 10 days.