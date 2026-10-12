Harbor Freight's Mini Bucket Is Finally On Sale – But You Can't Buy It Online Yet

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In June 2026, we reported how Harbor Freight finally announced a highly demanded mini bucket. Today, you can grab one for yourself just in time for holidays. But the kicker? You'll need to search for it on the shelves in person. Unfortunately, for fans of the Harbor Freight 4 qt. Mini Bucket with Lid, you can't get the 99 cent bucket online just yet. Similar to its larger sibling, the Harbor Freight 5 Gallon Bucket, it's still an in-store only exclusive. As of October 2026, it has a single 5-star rating on the company's official website.

Made of polypropylene, the Harbor Freight mini bucket can hold up to 0.4 qt. of volume. Available in red, it's about 4 inches in height. This means that it has enough space for small parts, but you won't be able to close it with pens or longer hand tools inside it. Designed for compact storage, organization, and transportation, Harbor Freight added a handle and secure-fit lid to prevent both spillage and build up of unwanted particles. Listed as food-safe, you can use it to keep small snacks, like candy or chocolate. But take note, it's not dishwasher safe, and it doesn't mention if you can use it in freezers or microwaves.

If you can't find time to visit a Harbor Freight warehouse in person, there are some alternatives that you can order online instead. These days, there are plenty of available mini bucket options that might even be better suited to your needs.