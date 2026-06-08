Harbor Freight Is Finally Getting The Mini Bucket Buyers Have Been Asking For
Harbor Freight has made it internet official: America's #1 discount tool store is joining in on the mini bucket trend. Posted across all its socials on June 1st, 2026, the company says these little red containers will be hitting stores "soon." (That means no official date yet. We'll be sure to let you know when we know.)
You may remember those viral mini steel toolboxes from Harbor Freight brand U.S. General back in 2024 and 2025. Well, naturally, this upcoming mini bucket drop is the next step in keeping the mini mania going. People online have been asking for these from Harbor Freight going back at least a couple of years now, so whenever they do arrive in stores, they're likely to go pretty fast. They're surprisingly pretty practical, too. These buckets are the perfect size to store loose nails, screws, nuts, bolts, washers, Allen keys, and all those other little items that always seem to get lost during DIY projects.
Harbor Freight is the latest to take part in the growing trend
This mini Harbor Freight bucket comes after several other hardware stores released mini buckets of their own in recent months. It's such a massive trend, in fact, Lowe's even introduced a mini bucket holiday mug last winter. No matter how late to the mini bucket party the store might be, people are still just as hyped up for these Harbor Freight versions.
Over on Reddit, one user said their wife is especially excited. They also answered what may be your most pressing question: According to them, most of these buckets are food safe. (Perfect for "making silly drinks & cocktails in them," as they said.) Another Reddit user felt a little jaded about the announcement: "With my mini tool boxes (plural) and my mini tool sets, I can add in some mini buckets and ... [make] a mini paycheck!" But regardless of if you're psyched or rolling your eyes, it looks like Harbor Freight is betting on this trend sticking around for a little longer.