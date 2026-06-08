Harbor Freight Is Finally Getting The Mini Bucket Buyers Have Been Asking For

Harbor Freight has made it internet official: America's #1 discount tool store is joining in on the mini bucket trend. Posted across all its socials on June 1st, 2026, the company says these little red containers will be hitting stores "soon." (That means no official date yet. We'll be sure to let you know when we know.)

You may remember those viral mini steel toolboxes from Harbor Freight brand U.S. General back in 2024 and 2025. Well, naturally, this upcoming mini bucket drop is the next step in keeping the mini mania going. People online have been asking for these from Harbor Freight going back at least a couple of years now, so whenever they do arrive in stores, they're likely to go pretty fast. They're surprisingly pretty practical, too. These buckets are the perfect size to store loose nails, screws, nuts, bolts, washers, Allen keys, and all those other little items that always seem to get lost during DIY projects.