Lowe's Is Giving Out A Free Gift On December 13, And It's Surprisingly Practical
Not long after the success of the mini storage bucket, Lowe's has another fun take on one of its signature items. Whether you waited in line outside Lowe's yourself or saw a video from someone who did, you may be familiar with those clever bucket-shaped, holiday-themed mugs the store was handing out to the early birds in line. Well, if you wanted one but missed out, you're in luck: On December 13, Lowe's stores are giving the first 200 MyLowe's Rewards members another chance to snag one of them.
Beginning at 10 a.m., if you're one of the first 200 rewards members in line at a participating Lowe's store, you'll be able to claim one of these instantly iconic blue hardware bucket mugs. This isn't some rumor, either: Lowe's just posted about the special promotion on its Facebook and Instagram account. Interested in grabbing one of your own? Or a second one, if you were a lucky Black Friday shopper? Keep in mind that this giveaway is strictly for in-store visitors and only while supplies last, so you're not going to be able to get one online.
Not a rewards member? Here's how to get your Lowe's bucket mug
Because MyLowe's Rewards members are the only ones eligible to get one of these bucket-shaped mugs, you're going to need to sign up if you haven't already. To make it happen, just go to the Lowe's website before going to the store on December 13. From there, select "Join for Free Today," then enter the required information to create your account. You can also link your Lowe's Advantage Card to your account for even more benefits in addition to the free perks anyone can get at Lowe's.
If you're a businessperson who shops at Lowe's often, you should sign up for MyLowe's Pro Rewards instead. You'll still be eligible to get a mug, but you'll also get more discounts on the things you need to run your business (like greater volume discounts, better paint discounts, and access to the store's Pro Business Solutions). Similar to Home Depot's Pro Xtra loyalty program, there's no charge to join for either version.
Once that's done, head to the store, find the giveaway booth, and show them your proof of membership. They'll probably either scan the Member ID in your Lowe's app or look you up by phone number. The giveaway starts at 10 in the morning, but because the mugs are limited to the first 200 eligible visitors at each store, you're probably going to want to get there and line up a little bit before that.