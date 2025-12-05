Lowe's Is Giving Out A Free Gift On December 13, And It's Surprisingly Practical

Because MyLowe's Rewards members are the only ones eligible to get one of these bucket-shaped mugs, you're going to need to sign up if you haven't already. To make it happen, just go to the Lowe's website before going to the store on December 13. From there, select "Join for Free Today," then enter the required information to create your account. You can also link your Lowe's Advantage Card to your account for even more benefits in addition to the free perks anyone can get at Lowe's.

If you're a businessperson who shops at Lowe's often, you should sign up for MyLowe's Pro Rewards instead. You'll still be eligible to get a mug, but you'll also get more discounts on the things you need to run your business (like greater volume discounts, better paint discounts, and access to the store's Pro Business Solutions). Similar to Home Depot's Pro Xtra loyalty program, there's no charge to join for either version.

Once that's done, head to the store, find the giveaway booth, and show them your proof of membership. They'll probably either scan the Member ID in your Lowe's app or look you up by phone number. The giveaway starts at 10 in the morning, but because the mugs are limited to the first 200 eligible visitors at each store, you're probably going to want to get there and line up a little bit before that.