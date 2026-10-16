Private Jet Brands Owned By Textron Aviation

Textron, as a company, is so varied that it's a little difficult to describe it completely in any succinct way. It does work in defense, aviation, finance, golf carts, lawnmowers, and a lot else. In the aviation and defense field, Textron owns Bell Helicopter and its subsidiary Textron Aviation is in charge of Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker.

Everyone knows about Cessna, as it's the producer of the 172 Skyhawk, which is the most produced aircraft in history. By Textron's count, over 44,000 Skyhawks have left the assembly line. Additionally, Beechcraft King Air is the almost default choice if you want a twin-engine turboprop plane.

But what about the private jet industry? With a company as big as Textron and its aviation wing, you might be a little surprised that although its private jets are popular, the lineup isn't very big. The Cessna Citation is the only jet currently produced by Textron Aviation, as Beechcraft doesn't make any jets currently and Hawker, although still serviced by Textron, is also no longer producing new jets.