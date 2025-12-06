Who Owns Cessna And Where Are Its Jets Built?

Clyde Cessna founded his aircraft company back in 1927 with the launch of his innovative monoplane that would set an industry standard for years to come. In the following years, Cessna would be taken over by Clyde's nephews, and the popularity of Cessna planes skyrocketed in the post-World War II years with models like the 172 Skyhawk and 182 Skylane. Soon, the silhouette of the high-winged Cessna had become one of the most recognizable shapes in aviation. By the 1960s, Cessna had expanded into jet-powered aircraft with its Citation line of business jets.

Though the company's primary focus has always been on civilian aircraft, Cessna has built planes for military service, including the T-37 trainer and the A-37 Dragonfly attack aircraft, which was used during the Vietnam War. Cessna was purchased by General Dynamics in 1985, though the ownership was short-lived. Textron, the massive industrial conglomerate, acquired Cessna in 1992 and has owned the company ever since. In 2014, Textron acquired Beechcraft Corporation, which was, for decades, one of Cessna's primary rivals in the civil aviation market. Together with Beechcraft, Cessna became part of the new Textron Aviation segment.

Beyond the main Textron Aviation division, Textron also owns Bell, the famed helicopter maker of choppers such as the Bell UH-1 Huey and the legendary Bell AH-1 Supercobra attack helicopter. Textron Systems also builds a wide variety of defense equipment, including drones, unmanned watercraft, armored vehicles, and electronic systems.